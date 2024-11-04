6 Black Friday Deals Every College Student Needs

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Alabama chapter.

It’s a new month, which means a new you! If you’re anything like me, Halloweekend probably left a decent-sized (monstrous, actually) dent in your budget. Nevertheless, it’s time to reset, recover, and recharge for November, or more specifically, Black Friday! Spending half of my savings in a three-day span, all while telling myself “but it’s halloween”, really reminded me that it is officially the holiday season aka spending season. Which means that it’s time to enter our financially responsible era and put those spending habits to the test. Except, there’s just so much more to buy! So instead of pretending you’re not about to have a million more packages on the way, let’s find some deals! Remember, think smarter, not harder. And what better time to score deals than on Black Friday? Don’t worry, you still have three weeks to save up but why not start planning now. One of my favorite parts of Black Friday shopping in college is that you don’t have to deal with all those back-to-school prices anymore so that desk or organizer you’ve been eyeing can finally find its place right in your dorm. Plus, it’s only once a year – let’s put it to use! Whether you’re looking to upgrade your space, snag some early Christmas gifts, or simply feel like treating yourself, here are six Black Friday student discounts that you do not want to miss!

Late-night study sessions call for caffeine, and a Keurig is your dorm’s best friend when it comes to quick coffee. This Black Friday, Amazon is offering deals on Keurig coffee makers that will have you brewing your favorite drinks at a fraction of the cost. Say goodbye to pricey coffee runs and hello to convenience!

Keep your study space tidy and functional with a Zikopomi desk organizer. This sleek, multi-compartment organizer helps you store pens, notebooks, and other essentials in one place, making it easier to focus when finals week hits. Keep an eye out for discounts on Zikopomi products this Black Friday to get your desk decluttered in style.

Maximize your limited dorm closet space with a handy MSHALADE closet organizer. These affordable organizers help you keep your clothes, shoes, and accessories neat and accessible, so you can stay stylish without the mess. Be on the lookout for major savings on MSHALADE products during Black Friday.

Target is your one-stop shop for all things college, and their Black Friday sales seriously stresses that they have everything! Whether you’re hunting for discounted textbooks, school supplies, or dorm decor, Target has you covered. Don’t miss out on deals across their tech section too—perfect for upgrading your study setup without emptying your wallet.

Every dorm room needs a mini fridge, and Black Friday is the perfect time to snag one at a low price. Stores like Walmart and Amazon are offering deals on compact fridges that are perfect for keeping snacks, drinks, leftovers, and skincare chilled right in your room. It’s a college essential you won’t want to miss out on.

Apple’s Education Discount is a year-round deal, but Black Friday brings extra perks for students looking to score deals on MacBooks, iPads, and other tech essentials. Whether you’re upgrading your laptop for class or investing in a tablet for taking notes, Apple’s Black Friday offers will help you stay on top of your studies while saving some serious cash.