10 Ways College Students Use Copilot (and GroupMe)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Alabama chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Instant Study Buddy – Summarizing lecture notes, explaining tough concepts, or quizzing you before exams.

There is no better feeling than a study guide that a professor makes looking identical to the exams. Unfortunately, I have experienced that twice in my 7 semesters of college, so it’s a rarity these days. Even now, some of my professors don’t provide study guides, which in my opinion, is the least they could do. The idea of creating a pratice exam does sound tedious but when you have the right resources it can be a lot more achievable. I use Copilot for a multuide of reasons when I am preparing for an exam. I will ask Copilot to walk me through problems I am having a hard time understanding, allowing me to see it out visually and in a step-by-step method. I also will ask Copilot to make a list of the topics or questions I commonly confuse on my assignments and pratice exams, so I know where I need to focus my studying and manage my time efficiently. In my science-realted classes, I can ask Copilot to create graphs or tables for my data, as well as use it as a calculator. Copilot can help you study no matter what type of learner you are, you just have to ask! Form a GroupMe with members of your class to share study materials that Copilot has created for you.

Essay Editor Extraordinaire – Polishing papers, generating outlines, or helping with citations.

Personally, I hate when I finish my paper and have to put together a bibliography. It is one of the most tedious parts of the writing classes I have taken throughout my academic career, and it does not ever seem to get easier for me. Luckily, I can put my sources into Copilot and give it the rubric so it creates a correctly formatted bibliography. Not only is it good for the end of an essay, but sometimes it can be perfect for getting an essay started. Give Copilot some ideas and the prompt, and have it create a simple outline for you to work off of. You don’t need to open a millon tabs to add all the final touches to your paper, Copilot can do it all. The best part, work on a paper in a GroupMe chat, allowing all members and Copilot to aid in the creation of a well written essay.

Schedule Whisperer – Planning out your week, organizing assignments, or syncing with your calendar.

As I manage my online classes, I make GroupMe chats with my classmates, and we can create assignment trackers and calendars for our classes through Copilot. This built in feature has made my time management skills stronger, and it is a great way to connect and befriend my classmates who I may not tlak to otherwise in my virtual classes. Copilot makes it easy to edit and revise my calendar, as my schedule or class syllabus changes.

GroupMe Message Crafter – Drafting the perfect club announcement, event invite, or spicy meme reply.

I am the President of the Her Campus chapter at the University of Alabama, and I use GroupMe every single day. Whether it is sending meeting updates, forms, announcements or just a chat to say hey. I use Copilot to fine tune all of my messages and make sure everything comes across as professional and friendly. With GroupMe being our main form of communication for our organization, Copilot has made everythign fun smoother.

Dorm Chef Assistant – Finding recipes based on whatever’s left in your mini fridge.

When I was a freshman I lived in the dorms, it was a struggle to find meals that were protein-packed and easy to make in a confined space or shared kitchen space. My roomates and I would make meals together to make the experience more fun, and we would discuss our recipes, shopping lists and meal plans in our chat, using Copilot to guide us make our meals affordable and delicious.

Budget Buddy – Tracking expenses, suggesting savings tips, or helping split bills with roommates.

As post-graduation is approaching, I have been putting more thought into my expenses and budgets. My friends and I are always sharing job opportunities, or side hustles in our GroupMe chat to help one another find opportunities. My roommates and I also use Copilot to discuss all of our utility bills and Copilot can help us do that efficernlt and fairly.

Travel Planner – Mapping out spring break trips, finding cheap flights, or building itineraries.

When I was abroad in Barceloana, Spain it was hard to communicate with everyone because of the international fees and numbers. Luckily, GroupMe was able to provide effective communication between all of my friends and travel partners. It was also great to use Copilot to suggest destinations, activities to do in the countries we were going to visit, make a plan of how to travel effectieley between Europe and what was important to know about the different cukturs and societal norms. It was a great tool to find information quickly, and be able to share it with everyone I was traveling wth on one platform.

8. Shopping Sidekick – Comparing prices, finding deals, or helping write reviews.

As a female in her young twenties, I partake in a bit too much shopping. But somehow there is always a new pair of jeans I need or an invitation to a dinner I need a dress. I always am texting the GroupMe to send their thoughts and feelings on my newest purchase. Usually someone is frantically texting me that “I don’t need to be spending money”, which is a complete and total lie. However, Copilot can be used within our chat to find the best deals and prices on the items we are shopping for. Never again will I miss a sale on new boots for the autumn season!

9. Event Brainstormer – Ideating campus event themes, scavenger hunt clues, or party games.

I have worked with over twenty brands as a college ambassador at the University of Alabama. Sometimes I am required to host an on-campus event or help the brand come up with ideas for their own. As I have worked with more brands, some of the ideas become repetitive or outdated, requiring some out-of-the box thinking. That’s where Copilot comes in handy. I will give my content brief, some ideas I have and any other necessary details to Copilot, and ask it for a specific event or theme. Whether I am hosting an event with an on campus organziation or some of my friends, I always ask for some cool ideas from Copilot to elevate the party.

10. Mental Reset Coach – Guiding quick meditations, journaling prompts, or giving pep talks before presentations.

Recently, my friends and I have gotten into journaling. It is a great way to relieve built up stress and think clearly through your thoughts. It is also nice because it is private, aklowing you to be as open and vulnerable as you would like. Every week, in our GroupMe chat, we ask Copilot to create a journal prompt for us. We all follow the same prompt, each writing individually of what it means or what we think of when asked the questions we are given. It has been a great way to connect and build trust with my friends in a simple and genuine way.