Formula 1 is the pinnacle of international motorsport that consists of open-wheel single seater cars. There are two championships: the Drivers’ championship and the Constructors’ championship. In the 2024 class of Formula 1, there are 10 teams, with two drivers each.

Mercedes- Lewis Hamilton and George Russell Red Bull- Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez Ferrari- Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Aston Martin- Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso Mclaren- Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris Alpine- Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly Alphatauri- Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo Alfa Romeo- Valterri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu Haas- Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen Williams- Alex Albon and Logan Sargent

The Grand Prix Weekend

Friday

On Friday of a Grand Prix weekend, there will be two practice sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon

Saturday

On the Saturday of a Grand Prix weekend, there is a third practice session in the morning and qualification in the afternoon to determine where drivers start on the grid

Sunday

On Sunday of a grand prix weekend, there is when the race takes place- different times depending on the country. For example, the Singapore Grand Prix is later in the day as it is the only night race in the dark night.

Scoring system

1st=25 points

2nd=18

3rd=15

4th=12

5th=10

6th=8

7th-6

8th=4

9th=2

10th=1

With a point for the fastest lap if a driver finishes in the top 10

Sprint weekend

The exception to normal weekends would be sprint weekends, in the 2024 season there will be 6 sprint races.

Friday

There is a practice session and then qualifying takes place

Saturday

The second practice session, then the sprint race takes place

Sunday

The Grand Prix takes place

Scoring system for sprint weekends

1st=8

2nd=7

3rd=6

4th=5

5th=4

6th=3

7th=2

8th=1

Flag system

Yellow flag= single wave means overtaking is prohibited due to a danger off the track- speed reduction is required

Double waved yellow= means overtaking is prohibited due to a danger on the track- speed reduction is required

SC board = safety car is put out on track when an incident blocks the track or leaves debris. Drivers must stop racing and stay behind the safety car.

VSC = Virtual safety car is for minor incidents, where no safety car is on track, but a driver must slow down

Yellow and red stripes = slippery track, due to oil, water or debris can also be used to indicate a small animal on track

Green = Normal racing conditions

Blue = A blue flag indicates that the driver in front who is one or more laps down must let faster cars pass. If the driver ignores three consecutive blue flags, a penalty is issued to the driver. In practice and qualifying, this is shown when a car is being hindered by a slower car

White = Slow-moving vehicle ahead– also when a miscellaneous vehicle, such as the medical car, or an ambulance, is on track

Red = session suspended or stopped due to imminent danger to competitors or spectators, due to bad weather. All cars proceed to the pits

Black = driver is disqualified and must return to the pits immediately

Black with orange circle = Car is damaged, or the driver has a mechanical problem and must return to pits as soon as possible

Half-white/half-black = a warning for unsportsmanlike behaviour

Chequered flag= session is completed

Feeder series

There are several feeder series into Formula 1 including Formula 3 and Formula 2 which are both single seater racing.