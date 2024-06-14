The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mackie’s is an ice cream shop with several stores in Scotland founded in 1986 and as their website states they have “launched over 220 products” and “made over 1000 flavours.” This May the Her Campus team got to try the 32 current flavours. We had one simple goal to rate every flavour and provide you with tasting notes, all flavours start with the traditional base.

1: Traditional

Vanilla

Dairy, Creamy

Underrated Fave 8.5/10

2: Banana Rainbow

Smarties

Banana-ry

Runts Candy

Underrated Fave 10/10

3: Vanilla

Soft

Very Vanilla-Ry

9/10

4: Mango Sorbet

Fresh Mango

Citrusy Aftertaste

10/10

5: Lemon Sorbet

Summer In A Flavour

Italian Seaside Town

6: Strawberry Sorbet

Strawberry Jam

Smoothie

7.5/10

7: Funky Malty

Tastes Like Malteser

Chocolate Ice Cream

Milkyway Stars

Malt Flavour

7/10

8: Cookies And Cream

Oreo Vibes

White/ Chocolate Mix

Overwhelmingly Mid

5/10

9: Cafe Latte

Creamy Coffee

Iced Coffee

7/10

10: Banoffee

Banana Pudding

Not As Banana-Ry As Banana Rainbow

7/10

11: Very Berry

“Bop”

Honey Berry

Tastes Like Cherry

10/10

12: Biscoff

Standard

Crunch

7/10

13: Strawberry

Strawberry Yoghurt

No Horrible Aftertaste

9/10?

14: Honeycomb

Bits Of Honeycomb

Sweet

7/10?

15: Chocolate Mint

After Eight

Not Too Minty

8/10?

16: White Chocolate Swirl

White Chocolate Sauce

White Chocolate Sprinkles

8/10?

17: Chocolate

Really Good

Rich

10/10?

18: Butterscotch

Butterscotch Pieces

Butterscotch Sauce

Werther’s Originals

10/10

19 Rum And Raisin

Rum Ice Cream With Raisins

Non-Alcoholic

10/10?

20: Jaffa Cake

Dark Chocolate

Orange Ice Cream

Orange Pieces

10/10

21: Brownie Swirl

Traditional Ice Cream Base

Brownie Pieces

9/10?

22: Caramel Cookie Crunch

Caramel Flavour

Cookie Pieces

10/10

23: Coconut And Lime

Key Lime Pie

Special Flavour

10/10

24: Blackcurrant And Liquorice

Strong Liquorice Flavour

2/10

25: White Chocolate And Coconut

Coconut Chunks

10/10

26: Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Yoghurt

Less Lemony Than Sorbet

8/10

27: Scottish Tablet

Crumbly Fudge

Tablet – Not Overwhelming

Well-Balanced

9/10?

28: White Chocolate Raspberry

Raspberry Swirl

8.5/10

29: Sour Cherry

Cherry Chunks

Flavourful

Sour Element- Not Too Strong

8.5/10

30: Bubble-gum

Bubble-gum Flavour

Not Too Intense

7/10

31: Vanilla And Salted Caramel

Well Balanced

Toned Down Salted Caramel

10/10

32: Raspberry Ripple

Raspberry Sauce

Very Forward

Best Sauce

9/10

Sauces

Maple Syrup

Strawberry

Chocolate

Toffee

Bubble-gum

Raspberry

White Chocolate And Hazelnut

Mackie’s also serves two hot sauces; Chocolate and Biscoff which harden over the ice cream.

Some toppings can go over waffles and sundaes; Biscoff, chopped hazelnuts, chocolate flake, white chocolate curls, Oreo pieces, rainbow chocolate drops, mini marshmallows, sprinkle, honeycomb pieces, meringue pieces, caramel cubes and chocolate sprinkles.

The Her Campus team ranking:

Banana Rainbow Very Berry Jaffa Cake Chocolate White chocolate and coconut

Mackie’s has a great range of products and offers a 10% discount to students.

We would like to thank Mackie’s for letting us live out our ice cream dreams.