Mackie’s is an ice cream shop with several stores in Scotland founded in 1986 and as their website states they have “launched over 220 products” and “made over 1000 flavours.” This May the Her Campus team got to try the 32 current flavours. We had one simple goal to rate every flavour and provide you with tasting notes, all flavours start with the traditional base.
1: Traditional
- Vanilla
- Dairy, Creamy
- Underrated Fave 8.5/10
2: Banana Rainbow
- Smarties
- Banana-ry
- Runts Candy
- Underrated Fave 10/10
3: Vanilla
- Soft
- Very Vanilla-Ry
- 9/10
4: Mango Sorbet
- Fresh Mango
- Citrusy Aftertaste
- 10/10
5: Lemon Sorbet
- Summer In A Flavour
- Italian Seaside Town
6: Strawberry Sorbet
- Strawberry Jam
- Smoothie
- 7.5/10
7: Funky Malty
- Tastes Like Malteser
- Chocolate Ice Cream
- Milkyway Stars
- Malt Flavour
- 7/10
8: Cookies And Cream
- Oreo Vibes
- White/ Chocolate Mix
- Overwhelmingly Mid
- 5/10
9: Cafe Latte
- Creamy Coffee
- Iced Coffee
- 7/10
10: Banoffee
- Banana Pudding
- Not As Banana-Ry As Banana Rainbow
- 7/10
11: Very Berry
- “Bop”
- Honey Berry
- Tastes Like Cherry
- 10/10
12: Biscoff
- Standard
- Crunch
- 7/10
13: Strawberry
- Strawberry Yoghurt
- No Horrible Aftertaste
- 9/10?
14: Honeycomb
- Bits Of Honeycomb
- Sweet
- 7/10?
15: Chocolate Mint
- After Eight
- Not Too Minty
- 8/10?
16: White Chocolate Swirl
- White Chocolate Sauce
- White Chocolate Sprinkles
- 8/10?
17: Chocolate
- Really Good
- Rich
- 10/10?
18: Butterscotch
- Butterscotch Pieces
- Butterscotch Sauce
- Werther’s Originals
- 10/10
19 Rum And Raisin
- Rum Ice Cream With Raisins
- Non-Alcoholic
- 10/10?
20: Jaffa Cake
- Dark Chocolate
- Orange Ice Cream
- Orange Pieces
- 10/10
21: Brownie Swirl
- Traditional Ice Cream Base
- Brownie Pieces
- 9/10?
22: Caramel Cookie Crunch
- Caramel Flavour
- Cookie Pieces
- 10/10
23: Coconut And Lime
- Key Lime Pie
- Special Flavour
- 10/10
24: Blackcurrant And Liquorice
- Strong Liquorice Flavour
- 2/10
25: White Chocolate And Coconut
- Coconut Chunks
- 10/10
26: Lemon Meringue
- Lemon Meringue Pie
- Lemon Yoghurt
- Less Lemony Than Sorbet
- 8/10
27: Scottish Tablet
- Crumbly Fudge
- Tablet – Not Overwhelming
- Well-Balanced
- 9/10?
28: White Chocolate Raspberry
- Raspberry Swirl
- 8.5/10
29: Sour Cherry
- Cherry Chunks
- Flavourful
- Sour Element- Not Too Strong
- 8.5/10
30: Bubble-gum
- Bubble-gum Flavour
- Not Too Intense
- 7/10
31: Vanilla And Salted Caramel
- Well Balanced
- Toned Down Salted Caramel
- 10/10
32: Raspberry Ripple
- Raspberry Sauce
- Very Forward
- Best Sauce
- 9/10
Sauces
- Maple Syrup
- Strawberry
- Chocolate
- Toffee
- Bubble-gum
- Raspberry
- White Chocolate And Hazelnut
Mackie’s also serves two hot sauces; Chocolate and Biscoff which harden over the ice cream.
Some toppings can go over waffles and sundaes; Biscoff, chopped hazelnuts, chocolate flake, white chocolate curls, Oreo pieces, rainbow chocolate drops, mini marshmallows, sprinkle, honeycomb pieces, meringue pieces, caramel cubes and chocolate sprinkles.
The Her Campus team ranking:
- Banana Rainbow
- Very Berry
- Jaffa Cake
- Chocolate
- White chocolate and coconut
Mackie’s has a great range of products and offers a 10% discount to students.
We would like to thank Mackie’s for letting us live out our ice cream dreams.