This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Aberdeen chapter.

A classic novel isn’t just an old book, but it’s a tool that offers timeless insight into universal truths about love, ambition, identity, and morality. A distinguishing factor of classic literature is its ability to resonate across generations. Classics are the stories that have shaped our culture, that have challenged us, inspired us, and provoked thought in us. They ask us to reflect on who we are, where we’ve come from, and where we might go, changing the trajectory of modern storytelling.

It wasn’t until 2020 when I first got into reading classics, with Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. This book sparked my adoration for classic literature, and it is without a doubt my favourite book of all time. But I will say I did have to google many terms and phrases to understand the text. For many, diving into classic literature can feel daunting, as these books contain dense language, unfamiliar settings, and complex themes which can pose challenges.

This guide aims to illuminate the path to the world of classics, offering suggestions of major works and authors while providing tips for approaching these masterpieces with confidence. Whether you’re an avid reader or a curious beginner, you’ll find tools to navigate and appreciate the enduring power of classic literature.

How to start reading classics:



1. Choose an accessible classic: Start off with a shorter or a more modern classic to ease yourself into it. Don’t make the same mistake I did by trying to read Anna Karenina as one of your first classics (I’m still too intimidated to read it.) These may include;

Animal Farm by George Orwell (1945) – A satirical and easy to read novella.

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood (1985) – An impactful, dystopian novel which is a must read.



2. Understand the context of the book: Before reading it may come in handy to read a short summary of the historical contexts of the novel for a better understanding.



3. Use Audiobooks: Personally, I don’t use audiobooks, but I do understand they can be incredibly beneficial for some. They are extremely effective in clarifying language and enhancing understanding.



4. Choose based upon your preferred genres: There’s no point choosing a classic novel if you don’t enjoy the genre. Choose based on what you like to read.

Suggestions by Genre:

Romance

Emma by Jane Austen (1815)

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott (1868)

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen (1813)

Science Fiction

1984 by George Orwell (1949)

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley (1818[1831])

Brave New World by Aldous Huxley (1932)

Philosophical Fiction

The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde (1890)

Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky (1866)

Animal Farm by George Orwell (1945)

Mystery

The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson (1886)

A Study in Scarlet by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (1887)

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd by Agatha Christie (1926)



Classic literature offers a treasure trove of stories and ideas that can deeply impact your view of the world. Start small and have patience. Remember, these books were written in different contexts, so don’t feel disheartened if you struggle with the writing style and pacing. Stick with it and I’m sure you will find a new appreciation for classic literature.