2024 was the year I really began to listen to music outside my regular playlists, trying out a few different genres and styles of music, even ones I didn’t think I would like. While I love Spotify Wrapped, it didn’t accurately reflect my listening this year and all the various things I tried out. So, I’ve decided to make my own Wrapped – one that includes my favourite songs, albums, and artists of the year. Music can hold so much emotion and meaning, and throughout the year I have associated so many memories with songs or albums I’ve listened to. If you’re looking for some new music, I would highly recommend giving any of these a listen!

Top Five Songs:

‘Cello Song – Fontaines DC This is a rock-inspired cover of a Nick Drake song (that I also love), with some funky instrumentation and fast-paced beat. The compilation album it is a part of ‘The Endless Coloured Ways’ has other interesting covers of Drake’s music, and is definitely worth a listen. Suite: Judy Blue Eyes – Crosby, Stills, and Nash This is a long-time favourite of mine as it reminds me of my family. This is a beautiful example of the Classic Americana genre, one which I find to be comforting, easy listening. I would highly recommend the rest of this album, though this song has always been a standout! Julie’s Place – Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever This song reminds me of summer and car rides with the windows down – it’s a song I think everyone would like. The guitar riff towards the end is the best part to me! Carnival – Natalie Merchant Any fans of 90’s Lilith Fair vibes will adore this song, which was on repeat for me all year. Her gentle voice and chill, alternative rock vibes are perfect for studying or hanging out with friends. Boys – Indigo De Souza Another song with summery vibes, this is another song I think is for everyone. I adore the backing vocals and lyrics to this one, and would recommend any other songs from De Souza as well!

Top Five Albums:

When The Pawn… – Fiona Apple This has been my top album for the past three years, but it’s held up incredibly well. The lyrics are beautiful and touching, and the variation of sounds between the songs always makes it an interesting listen. Whether shuffled or played straight through, it’s always a go-to. Charm – Clairo Released earlier this year, Clairo’s third album is one of my favourite releases of 2024. Like her previous two, this album is very relaxing, with songs like Juna and Second Nature being some of my constant repeats. Pretty Faces – Leah Senior For those who like folk music, I highly recommend this album, as well as ‘The Passing Scene’. This album has some beautiful acoustic songs with the pairing of gentle guitar and singing. A Beginner’s Mind – Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine Anything by these two artists is guaranteed to be beautiful, and this album is no exception. Some of my favourite songs are on this album, including ‘Back to Oz’ and ‘Reach Out’. Ram – Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney For those who like The Beatles, this will definitely be a new favourite. This reminds me (shockingly) of some of my favorite Beatles music, with an upbeat melody and fun lyrics.

Top Five Artists:

Jeff Buckley Both the albums ‘Grace’ and ‘Sketches for My Sweetheart The Drunk’ show off Buckley’s hypnotizing voice and beautiful lyrics. His music will always be a favourite of mine, and I find myself going back to his music whenever I’m in a listening slump. Simon and Garfunkel I have found myself returning to this duo over and over again throughout the year. The timeless feel their music has blends with any genre I’m listening to, and all of their albums are no-skips. Fontaines D.C. This year’s top artist… and the year before… and the year before. I really like this band in case that wasn’t obvious. Their album ‘Romance’ released this year is great, but I find myself listening to their first album ‘Dogrel’ once a week. Joan Baez I’ve really fallen in love with folk music, and Joan Baez has one of the most beautiful voices in the genre. You really can’t go wrong with any of her music, whether it’s studio or live versions of her songs.

5. Amyl and the Sniffers This punk band may be very different from the other songs and artists on this list, but I find their music to be super fun gym music. The lead singer, Amyl, has an interesting voice that blends with the lyrics to their songs so well.