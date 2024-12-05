Aberdeen’s Best Christmas Shopping Spots

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Aberdeen chapter.

Christmas time is on our doorsteps once more, and gift shopping season is here.

Over the years, we’ve slowly shifted to online shopping as our go to for Xmas gifts. I used to rely on Etsy for my presents when it came to the holiday season. But in recent years, I’ve noticed a shift. It’s getting almost impossible to find the items I want. My feeds are flooded with AI adverts, I must sift through pages of drop-shippers to find one authentic store, and I’m routinely disappointed by the difference between my purchase and my received item.

So, I’ve decided to switch to shopping on my local high street. No longer do I have to pay extortionate shipping or sit waiting for merch drops. Instead, I get to spend my time browsing and supporting my local community and businesses.

Coming up with gift ideas, however, is always tricky. It’s hard to find the perfect gift; something original and thoughtful that fits in a student budget, so here are my favourite local spots to shop in Aberdeen this winter.

The Vintage Market

One of my favourite clothing spots in Aberdeen, TVM has clothes from throughout the decades. Maybe you’ll find those vintage Levi’s your partner’s been looking for, or a cardigan just like that one your granny used to wear back in the day. No matter your gift receivers’ style, they’ll have a beautiful piece of fashion this Christmas. This store stocks its range of preloved brands and unique sellers down at 46 Market Street. right next to Union Square.

ran/dom .obj.

this is one of my favourite little gems for niche trinkets and accessories. Offering a wide range of affordable jewellery, hair pieces, homeware and stationery, ran/dom objects provide a diverse and funky range of gifts. You’re bound to find something tailored to any one of your friends’ tastes. Just head to 23A Castle Street buy yourself a sweet treat from their café while you’re there!

Peacock and Worm

From your minimalist friends to your maximalist friends, Peacock and Worm offer a huge range of prints and artworks from a ton of different artists. No matter your price range, you can be sure to find a piece of art that will match your giftee perfectly. Personally, I love a local landscape, a great choice to send to your friends away from the granite city. They’re a stone throw from ran/dom, at 21 Castle Street so you won’t have to trek far.

Books and Beans

A beloved favourite among students for its excellent coffee and study spots, Books and Beans provide more than just a café. As an avid reader, I’m always looking to expand my collection, and their second-hand book selections allows you to build a library on a budget. Bundle up a little collection for a fraction of the cost for the reader in your life, or choose from their range of highlights for something really special. They’re at 22 Belmont Street, the prefect lunch spot on your Christmas shopping expedition.

Thistle Tavern

This recent addition to our city centre offers a range of boardgames and collectable additions. Whether you’re looking for a special Pokémon card to give to your little brother, or a cute board game to play at girls’ night, you’ll be sure to find something for everybody. If you venture further up to 395 Union Street, you’ll find their store full of game night favourites.

MacBeans

Hosting a wide range of coffee, tea and more, this is the perfect stop on your shopping trip to pick something for your fellow caffeine seeking students. They’ll keep you stocked in shelf staples of your favourite tea blends, and their extensive range of equipment makes the most welcome addition to any coffee connoisseurs’ collection. You’ll find them tucked away at 2 Little Belmont Street in the city centre.