A Definitive Ranking of Aberdeen Study Spots

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Aberdeen chapter.

Finding the perfect space to get some work done as a student can be difficult. Between the distractions of friends, people with no volume control, and finding charger outlets, choosing a space allowing for maximum focus can be challenging. After four years at Aberdeen, I’ve compiled a ranking of the best study spots around campus and the city that may help mitigate the chances of distraction. Being a city with a high student population, you can make anywhere in Aberdeen your study spot. These five, however, are where I’ve found I’m the most productive and excited to get work done. Whether alone or with a study group, try them out to find the perfect space for you!

5. The Northern Bar

Hear me out on this one. Yes, it is a pub, which sounds rogue for a study spot, but I can guarantee you it’s a fun spot during the day. If you’ve ever seen people recommend a study day at Spoons, this is similar but a bit quieter. You can make a day of it by rewarding yourself with a pint or glass of wine after a long day of studying with friends. There are charging outlets, booths to sit with friends, and plenty of space to set up laptops and notebooks. Plus people bring their dogs in which always makes the vibe better. It may not be the most popular spot, but during the early afternoon you may get a chance to see some other students.

4. Waterstones Cafe

Located in Bon Accord, the upstairs cafe in Waterstones is typically quiet and easy to find a seat in. There is free wifi available, plus coffee and small snacks. The typical patronage is older people stopping by to buy a book, making it a very laid back space. Another added benefit here is being surrounded by books – when you need a break from the computer you can always take a break to read a physical book!

3. The Sir Duncan Rice Library (Specifically the Seventh Floor!)

This is by far the most convenient and populated study spot on this list, which may be positive or negative depending on your view. You can’t miss the ginormous blue cube on campus, offering tons of spaces across eight floors. Be warned, however, floors 1-3 are full of group work and conversations at full volume – this is why I prefer the 5-7th floors. There are signs located on each floor indicating the volume level permitted, however the massive hole through each floor means sound carries. Floor seven is my favourite for this reason; it’s decently quiet, there are fewer tables reducing the crowd, and it has window seats. A close second would be floor six because of its window seats facing the sea!

2. Mount

Located on Schoolhill, Mount is the perfect cute coffee shop to get studying done. They make an excellent coffee to keep energy levels up, plus the most calming colour palette throughout the shop. They offer wifi, as well as some charging ports located near a few tables. There is a relaxing vibe, and the volume tends to be limited to quiet conversations at surrounding tables. Having done several study sessions here, the calm atmosphere makes for some great productivity alone or with a friend. My one drawback is since it is a smaller cafe, it’s not an ideal space for multi-hour study sessions. However, a small study date with friends here is always a good idea!

1. Taylor Library

At first, this library really intimidated me. However, after three years I’ve come to appreciate the law library and its complete silence. Everyone in here takes the silence seriously, so make sure to keep quiet if possible, but that can come in handy during rougher study sessions. Tables are tucked away between shelves and continue on over multiple floors, and of course there are printers, charging outlets, and good windows for people watching. The environment encourages productivity – this may not be the library for everyone, but it makes me feel like a Serious Student. Keep the noise to a minimum and you are guaranteed to get work done here!

