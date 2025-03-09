This Women’s History Month, I’m Honoring The Unsung Heroes Of Our Past & Present

Women’s History Month is a time for us to celebrate and never forget the powerful women who have changed the world, but it’s also a reminder of how often women’s contributions go unnoticed. We all know the famous figures like Rosa Parks and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but what about the women who have changed the course of history without that same recognition? The invisible labor of women has sustained households, workplaces, and whole societies for centuries but were never recognized. Womanhood is intrinsically tied to the experience of being overlooked, but that doesn’t mean these women didn’t leave their mark on history. So, while it’s important to honor those big names in history who have done so much for women, it’s equally as crucial to give recognition to the unsung heroes for their quiet strength, resilience, and forever impact.

The Women’s History Month theme for 2025 is “Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations.” This theme recognizes the valuable role women play in shaping future generations through leadership, education, and guidance. Whether it’s through activism, science, or personal stories, there are so many contributions women have made that have influenced change through everyday actions that continue to inspire and uplift generations.

This month, I think of activists like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, who stood at the forefront of the fight for LGBTQ+ rights. These unsung women are more than just figures in history — they also matter to me personally because so many of my friends are part of the LGBTQ+ community, and without these women, they wouldn’t have the same rights that they have today.

I think of Ida B. Wells, a bold investigative journalist, who used her journalistic talents to expose the brutal realities of lynching in America at a time when most were too scared to speak out. Her courage inspires me to continue writing articles that challenge our government and inspire readers and fellow journalists to fight back with our most powerful asset, our words.

I think of Augusta Savage, who used sculpture to highlight the beauty and struggles the Black community faces. Lise Meitner, a scientist who was overshadowed by her male colleagues despite her contributions to nuclear fission. Dolores Huerta, who fought tirelessly alongside Cesar Chavez for labor rights but received much less recognition. These women’s legacies have quietly paved the way for future generations, inspiring many women to use their voices and advocate for themselves and what they believe in.

These recognitions shouldn’t just be reserved for the history books, either. Plenty of unsung women continue to shape our personal lives too. From the caregivers who constantly make sacrifices for our well-being, to the teachers who push us to succeed, their impact is just as powerful and important to acknowledge.

I think of my grandmother, raised with eight other siblings, who found a way to break out of her mother and father’s strict household in order to live a life of independence and pride. A widow who lost her husband shortly after giving birth to her second child, she raised my mother and aunt on a single seamstress income, stretching every penny to support herself and her daughters while ensuring that they had the opportunities and support to follow their dreams. I think of my mother, who raised me as a single mother with a limited income. Despite having to constantly face her own challenges, she never let them stand in the way of supporting mine. After losing her job when I was in middle school, she continued to work hard, making sure that I had what I needed to be successful while sitting for every band performance, paying for every school trip, and working tirelessly to pay for my college. I think of my aunt, who has inspired me to work hard and live in a way that supports myself without any extra help. As a successful director, she has shown me what perseverance looks like, always quick to step in when I ask for support, guidance, or even just offering encouragement as I face a tough time. These women continue to be a source of unwavering strength and love, embodying the quiet but fierce determination that so many other unsung women possess.

These unsung women are still all around us, taking the place as mentors, bosses, and everyday role models who shape our lives in ways we can’t let go unnoticed. I think of my graduate coordinator, Amarilis, who has worked tirelessly to care not only for her community, but also for her staff. She stepped in to manage an entire housing community when no one else would, and has pushed me out of my comfort zone and encouraged me to work hard, grow, and take advantage of the opportunities offered to become the woman I strive to be. Similarly, during my time working at the public library, I worked with older women every day who shared invaluable life experiences. I think of Lisa, for example, who once worked for a publishing company in New York, the career I dream of. Hearing her advice and insights during her time in the city gave me a clearer vision of the career path I wish to follow. These women may not be household names, but their impact on my life runs deep, constantly reminding me that history isn’t just shaped by those found in textbooks; it’s shaped by the women who dedicate themselves to guide, inspire, and support us in our own lives.

As we take this month to celebrate the well-known women heroes of our history, let’s also remember to honor the unsung women, both those who shaped history unrecognized and the quiet forces who impact our everyday lives. Their sacrifices, stories, and value may not lie in the history books, but it doesn’t mean that their heroism is any less profound. Oftentimes, the most remarkable strength is found in the women whose work goes unrecognized. The women who refuse to give into our world’s harsh reality, but instead shape it for the better. Though their efforts may go unseen by society, they don’t go unseen by us. Though their voices may not always be heard, we hear them, and I refuse to let them go unrecognized.