Starbucks’s Red Cup Day for 2024 took place on Nov. 14. Coffee lovers were able to get a free reusable red cup with their order of any handcrafted holiday beverage. This year’s cup, which featured a peppermint-style design, had Starbucks shoppers racing to get their morning coffee. But what about those who missed out on getting a red cup at their local store? Will there be another Starbucks Red Cup Day in 2024?

Early bird announcements from Starbucks were a plus, telling everyone on Nov. 6 about the desserts and drinks to buy in order to receive this holiday treat.

As quick as things come, they can also go. The cups sold quickly across many stores in the U.S., and unfortunately, the event is only one day per year. So if you’re holding your breath for another Red Cup Day in 2024, it might not be the best idea. One holiday drink purchase equaled one free cup, so I wouldn’t be surprised if lots of customers bought a variety of drinks to get a collection of cups. However, since the event is held annually, Free Red Cup Day will most likely return in 2025. Starbucks shoppers will get another shot next year to receive their favorite holiday cups.

Starbucks

And remember! Red Cup Day is the one day you can get a free reusable red cup. The staple holiday hot cups at Starbucks are still available throughout the rest of the holiday season. Holiday-themed cups at Starbucks have been going strong for 27 years now, first starting in 1997. Each year, a theme is presented with the cups — this year’s is Merrier Together. Some other clever themes were Coffeetown in 2000, Let There Be Bright in 2014, and Wrapped In Wonder in 2021.

Starbucks customers who were able to get this year’s reusable red cup are in luck because they’ll be able to bring them back to the store and receive 10 cents off a future drink, plus 25 bonus Stars for Rewards members. You know it’s the season of giving because Starbucks’s red holiday cups are also made from 95% recycled materials.

Waking up to some morning coffee is so much fun every year with this Starbucks event. Mark your calendars for next year’s Red Cup Day announcement to make sure you’re part of the festivities. There’s nothing like getting a head start on the holiday season.