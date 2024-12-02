It’s officially December, so if you haven’t started shopping for holiday gifts yet, now is the time! Whether you’re buying presents for family members, friends, significant others, or for yourself (no judgment), many companies have released great options for the 2024 holiday season. One of those companies is Stanley. The internet-famous drinkware company has been dropping multiple holiday-themed selections this season, and as always, they are a hit. Many of Stanley’s latest products have sold out quickly, including the popular Midnight Glitz tumbler. If you missed the drop, you don’t have to panic — here is what to know about a potential tumbler restock.

The Midnight Glitz tumbler was a product that Stanley dropped at noon on Black Friday, and the glittery, iridescent stainless steel cup instantly captured shoppers’ eyes. The tumbler came with a sheer purple three-position lid and straw, and had many of Stanley’s other signature characteristics, including having a comfort-grip handle and being compatible with car cup holders. The cup came in three sizes: 20 oz for $30, 30 oz for $35, and 40 oz for $45.

As of Dec. 2, all three sizes of the Midnight Glitz tumbler are sold out. This is not unusual for Stanley, as the brand often releases limited-edition products that, once sold out, don’t get restocked right away. Some limited-edition items are not restocked at all, making the tumblers are one-time-only finds.

With that in mind, Her Campus reached out to Stanley to find out whether the Midnight Glitz tumbler would be restocked, but did not hear back by the time of publication. The good news is that you can sign up on Stanley’s website to be notified if and when the Midnight Glitz tumbler returns. It never hurts to be prepared, and all you have to do is enter your email on the Midnight Glitz product page to receive updates about it (if there ever are any, that is).

If you’re searching for Stanley gifts in the meantime, you can always enjoy perusing the hundreds of other products the brand offers. Along with the famous tumblers that come in multiple sizes, Stanley offers other products, like water bottles and cute accessories (just look at how cute the tumbler Christmas ornament is!). Stanley also has its holiday collection on display on its website, with more gorgeous winter colors that you can choose from.