As the crisp air of autumn settles in and leaves turn colors, it’s officially become the best time of year to snuggle up and celebrate the fall season. And if you’re been on TikTok lately, you probably know that many of the cozy girls are working to channel their inner Nancy Meyers heroine and having a Nancy Meyers fall this season.

If you’ve seen the movies, you know the vibe: cozy sweaters, picture-perfect kitchens, and a life so chic it feels like it’s straight out of a script. With cable-knit sweaters and fluffy scarfs back in season, it just feels right to dive into all the Meyers-approved activities that make autumn feel like a rom-com. Whether you’re hosting a Pinterest-worthy dinner party, lighting that overpriced but totally worth it candle, or baking the ultimate apple pie, this season is all about embracing the warmth and charm that Meyers’s films practically invented.

So, are you ready to live your best life this fall? I’ve rounded up 20 activities that will make you feel like you’re in the middle of a Meyers movie montage. Think pumpkin patches, cozy nights in, and those moments that make you want to slow down and savor every detail (or take a picture for Instagram). So, grab your favorite cardigan and get ready to step into your very own Meyers-inspired fall fantasy.

Go Thrifting

Go get a perfect new fall wardrobe — sweaters, cardigans, boots — while being sustainable!

Visit an estate sale

Find an estate sale near you to get some timeless and vintage pieces to match the fall vibes!

Try candlemaking

Stop by a craft store and pick up some wax, wicks, and your favorite autumn scent to fill your apartment with.

Make a collage

Gather some magazines or print out some photos and manifest your last quarter of your year (perhaps even revisit those New Year’s resolutions).

Try soapmaking

This is a super fun activity that you can do with your friends and family. Pick up some soap base, colors, molds, and fragrance and get working on your next holiday gifts.

Make coffee at home

I love watching those ASMR coffee making videos. It’s time to take matters in our own hands – plus save some money. Don’t forget the pumpkin creamer!

Visit a park

Go on a hot girl walk or bike ride in a park nearby to get some fall crisp air and just some time outside.

Bake something

Whether it’s completely from scratch or pre-made dough from the store, it’s always nice to have freshly baked goods at home from cookies to pie. It’s also a perfect addition to a cozy night in.

Host a dinner party

If you are the hostess type, grab your apron! Set up the chicest dinner party to celebrate the fall season.

Make pancakes

Put together a nice breakfast for yourself; you can make any flavor — banana, blueberry, cinnamon, or mix and match!

Try some new recipes

On the cooking note, try some new fall recipes, like soup and pasta or whatever makes your heart and stomach full.

Take up knitting

Cozy clothes are a staple of Meyers’s films, so why not make your own?

Write letters to friends

Fall is a great season to be thankful and reflect on the year so far. Take out some cute stationery and write some letters to your loved ones.

Carve pumpkins

This is a classic fall activity, great to do with family and friends.

Try new coffee shops

As the weather gets colder, try out some new coffee places — and their fall speciality drinks.

Visit the library

Go to your local library and check out some fall reads, whether that’s a novel promoted by BookTok or a cookbook that would be at home in a Nancy Meyers kitchen.

Visit a farmer’s market

This is a great way to not only support small local businesses but also to stock up on some produce and other groceries.

Make s’mores

S’mores are just the perfect sweet treat for the end of the night.

Make a fall playlist

Get into the fall spirit by tuning into a fall playlist during your commute to work or school.

Have a movie night

Finally, the most on-theme of all: Watch your favorite Nancy Meyers movie and snuggle up on the couch!