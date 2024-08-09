POV: You are about to get a blast from the past, because McDonald’s is sharing a collection of nostalgic cups that you are going to want to get your hands on. On Wednesday, Aug.13, McDonald’s is releasing an exclusive Collector’s Meal, which includes six limited-edition cups featuring some of your favorite cartoon characters from childhood.

When it comes to the food, the McDonald’s Collector’s Meal has meal options for breakfast as well as the rest of the day. So, if you are an early bird, you can purchase the Collector’s Meal which includes a Sausage Egg McMuffin, a hash brown, and hot coffee. However, if you are not in a breakfast-eating mood, no need to worry— they still have you covered! For the remainder of the day, the Collector’s Meal provides a choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or the classic Big Mac, with each option coming with a side of fries and a soft drink.

But more importantly, the Collector’s Meal comes with the aforementioned collectible throwback cups, inspired by past popular Happy Meal toy themes, including the ‘90s Teenie Beanie, Coca-Cola, Barbie x Hot Wheels, Hello Kitty x Peanuts, McDonald’s Grimace x Boo Buckets, and Shrek x Jurassic Park x Minions.

All six cup designs are being released simultaneously, and the cups given in each meal will be random and dependent on store location. That means, if you want to collect them all, you might want to start buying Collector’s Meals asap. However, despite whatever collector cup (or cups!) you end up with, 20 years from now, I bet you will be happy you have them.

Case in point: Do you remember your younger self asking your parents to take you to McDonald’s to collect all the exclusive Hello Kitty keychains? As a ‘90s baby, I remember keeping this iconic item until I was in my young teens — little did I know the significance they would hold to this day. Fortunately, now I am at the age of realizing the importance of old memories, and even more importantly, I’m old enough to buy my meals without asking anyone to take me anywhere. So yeah, you could say I’m going to take McDonald’s up on this opportunity to recapture some of that nostalgic magic!

Ultimately, no matter what era you were born in, if you crave the fun of childhood, the McDonald’s Collection Meal is an event worth participating in. As of Aug. 9, McDonald’s did not announce how long the limited edition meals will last, so you’d better get on it soon!