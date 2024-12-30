Happy (almost) 2025, fam! The new year means a lot of things — reflecting on the year prior, looking ahead to the months ahead, and having a good time throughout it all. Everyone has their own way of ringing in the new year and celebrating the fresh start that comes with it. Mine includes watching the Times Square ball drop from the comfort of my living room and doing some intense vision boarding on Pinterest (IYKYK). But whether you’re staying in or going out, a crucial part of the holiday is food.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, like a lot of holidays, provide an opportunity to relax, unwind, and spend time with loved ones. This means that a lot of establishments close their doors to give their employees some R&R time, which I love to see. That also means that if your plan on NYE and New Year’s Day is not to go near the kitchen at all, or you’re looking for somewhere to eat before that big NYE party, then it might be a little tough.

Don’t worry, though — many of your favorite chain restaurants are open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day 2025. (However, these hours may vary according to location, so it’s always best to double check if these places are actually open before you head out.)

Applebee’s

Various Applebee’s locations will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with reduced hours.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Want wings? Buffalo Wild Wings will be open on New Year’s Eve and Day.

Chili’s

Welcome to Chili’s, y’all. You can ring in 2025 with a triple dipper, because Chili’s will be open on NYE and New Year’s Day, with most locations operating on reduced hours.

Chick-Fil-A

New Year’s isn’t on Sunday, so that means Chick-Fil-A will be open on both Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Chipotle

Chipotle will be open on New Year’s Eve and Day!

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel will be serving up homestyle meals on NYE and New Year’s Day.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has a menu that can go on for days, which is good news, since it will be open on NYE and New Year’s Day, with select locations open for extended hours on NYE to offer a Champagne toast!

Denny’s

Denny’s is open 24/7, and this includes NYE and New Year’s Day.

Domino’s

Get your pizza on with Domino’s, which is open on NYE and New Year’s Day.

Dunkin’

Need a quick coffee and donut after ringing in the New Year? Dunkin’ is open on NYE and New Year’s Day!

IHOP

The international House of Pancakes will be open for business on NYE and New Year’s Day.

KFC

Many KFC locations will be open on this holiday, but check with your local shop to make sure.

McDonald’s

Of course, McDonald’s will be open on New Year’s Eve and Day!

Dave & Buster’s

Welcome 2025 with good food and games at Dave & Buster’s, which is open on New Year’s Eve and Day.

Olive Garden

At Olive Garden, everyone’s family, and you can spend both NYE and New Year’s Day with your OG fam.

Red Lobster

You can celebrate 2025 with cheddar bay biscuits because Red Lobster will be open on NYE and New Year’s Day.

Starbucks

Starbucks will be open on New Year’s Eve and Day, so you can have your coffee whenever you need.

Taco Bell

Most Taco Bell locations will be open on NYE, but New Year’s Day hours will vary according to location.

Waffle House

Waffle House will be open on NYE and New Year’s Day, staying true to its commitment of being open 365 days a year.

Wendy’s

Frosty, anyone? Wendy’s will be open on NYE and New Year’s Day!