The holiday season signifies different things for different people, but for many, Christmas means being together with your family, likely with gifts and a big holiday dinner. However, that isn’t the case for everyone. For many, Christmas either isn’t a holiday they celebrate, one they celebrate a bit non-traditionally, or one they wish they could celebrate with loved ones, but can’t make it home this year (lookin’ at you, out-of-state college students). If you fall into this latter camp, that may mean that the big, home-cooked Christmas dinner you see on TV and in movies isn’t likely to happen. But whether you’re looking for a way to still make Christmas specially, or you’d like to escape the holiday altogether, there are still ways to have a great meal on Dec. 25.

One of my favorite ways to celebrate (or simply seek comfort) is by getting food from my favorite chain restaurant. But which chain restaurants are open Christmas? That’s the big question — one you don’t want to wait to find out the answer to, especially if you’re traveling to find some good grub.

Have no fear, though. This is a good number of popular chain restaurants that are open on Christmas Eve and Day 2025 — some are open on both days, while others are open on just one. The following options are expected to be open, albeit some with limited hours, and you should be sure to double-check on your specific location to confirm their availability before you show up.

Applebee’s

Starting with a classic, Applebee’s will be open on Christmas Eve but will close early, and it will not open on Christmas day.

Arby’s

They have the meats — and will be open on Christmas Eve. Arby’s will be closed on Christmas Day.

Boston Market

Looking for a traditional holiday meal? Boston Market will be open on Christmas Eve with select locations open on Christmas.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Popular wing chain Buffalo Wild Wings will be open with reduced hours on Christmas Eve if you have a wing craving.

Burger King

If you’re hoping for a burger during the holidays, then look no further, because Burger King will be open on Christmas Eve and also open with reduced hours on Christmas Day.

Carl’s Jr.

If you have a Carl’s Jr. nearby, then you’re in luck, because locations will be open on Christmas Eve (but closed on Christmas Day).

Chick-Fil-A

Chick-Fil-A stores will be open on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas.

Chipotle

Craving a Chipotle bowl? Good thing Chipotle is open on Christmas Eve, with reduced hours.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is known for its comfort foods. To celebrate this holiday season, the restaurant will be open on Christmas Eve with reduced hours.

Denny’s

Breakfast, anyone? Denny’s is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Domino’s

Pizza is an easy option, no matter the day. That day includes Christmas Eve, as Dominos is open with limited hours.

Dunkin’

America runs on Dunkin’, and Dunkin’ will be up and running on Christmas Eve with reduced hours, depending on the location.

IHOP

Need a quick stack of pancakes? Select IHOP locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day!

KFC

Keeping up with a popular tradition in Japan, which is to have KFC for dinner on Christmas Eve, the chain will be open on Christmas Eve in the U.S., but closed on Christmas Day.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s will be open Christmas Eve, with select locations also open on Christmas Day.

Olive Garden

If you’re craving pasta and breadsticks on Christmas Eve, luckily, Olive Garden has you covered!

Paris Baguette

The beloved bakery chain will be open on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day with reduced hours, location-depending.

P.F. Chang’s

To satisfy your cravings, P.F. Chang’s is here to help by being open on Christmas Eve, with reduced hours.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster’s doors will be open on Christmas Eve (though closing early) and select locations may also be open on Christmas Day.

Starbucks

The moment everyone was waiting for: Is Starbucks open on Christmas? Well, maybe. Starbucks locations may be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with reduced hours. Your best bet is to call ahead to see if your location is open.

Subway

Subway is also coming in handy this holiday season by being open with reduced hours on Christmas Eve.

Taco Bell

Have no fear, some Taco Bell locations may be open during the holiday and can be found here.

Waffle House

Waffle House will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, staying true to its commitment of being open 365 days a year!

Wendy’s

Wendy’s will be open on Christmas Eve, with select locations open on Christmas Day.

Additional reporting by Eliza Disbrow.