No matter what winter holiday you celebrate (if any), having a break from classes and exams is always welcome. The time off provides a much-needed opportunity to rest, recharge, and enjoy festivities with family and friends. However, for many students, leaving campus during the holidays isn’t in the cards for them.

There are various reasons why someone might choose — or need — to stay on campus during this time. Some students live too far from home to make the trip back for a short break, while others may not have the financial resources to travel. International students often stay on campus because returning home for the holidays can be both costly and time-consuming. Additionally, some students may have work commitments, such as internships, part-time jobs, or research responsibilities that require them to remain on campus. For others, the quiet of the campus might actually be a welcome break from the hustle and bustle of a busy semester.

Regardless of why you’re staying, it can sometimes feel challenging to get into the holiday spirit when you’re away from your usual traditions. But fear not — there are plenty of ways to enjoy the season and make the most of your time on campus. After all, this season is a time for making memories, even if you’re not at home.

Here are some ideas for how to celebrate the holidays if you’re stuck on campus.

Explore parts of campus you haven’t seen before.

Chances are, during winter break, your campus will be much less busy and crowded than it is during the school year. Use this to your advantage and explore a part of campus you’ve never been to before. You might find your new favorite study spot in the library or a hidden gem to take photos at!

Host a virtual (or in-person) holiday party.

You can still celebrate the season with your friends and family, even if you aren’t with them physically. You can set up a time to make a video call with loved ones near and far, and even play virtual games like Jackbox from your own device. Plus, if you have friends who are also staying on campus for the holidays, you can invite them over and have your own mini soiree.

Treat yourself to a “me” day.

Being alone can be tough during the holidays, but it can also be a great opportunity to show yourself some love and care. You could book a spa appointment, go see a movie, or splurge on something you’ve been wanting to buy all semester. You deserve to celebrate yourself!

Explore local businesses in your city.

If you attend college in a city you’re not familiar with, the holidays are the perfect time to do some exploring. Check out your college town’s public library, small businesses, or hole-in-the-wall restaurants to learn more about your community and maybe find your new favorite place to hang.

Catch up on anything you didn’t have time for during the semester.

Maybe you didn’t get through your to-be-read pile of books because you’ve been so busy, or maybe you feel exhausted and want to get 12 straight hours of sleep. Whatever it is that you were lacking during the semester, now is the perfect time to catch up on it. You can use winter break as a reset so that by next year, you’ll feel ready to take on the new semester.