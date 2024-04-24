Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Life

7 Water Bottles With Straws For Under $25

Somewhere, once upon a time, a water bottle became a must-have accessory. Not only is it better for the environment, but it’s also the best way to track hydration or get your coffee from the dorm to the lecture hall. But water bottles with straws have only gotten more and more expensive thanks to that fact, especially given the most recent craze around Stanley tumblers, the OG of insulated thermoses.

Stanley’s are great. There’s a reason they’ve been around for decades and people trust them to keep their soup warm or their water cold. But now that the secret — once kept by construction workers and overnight workers — is out, Stanley’s are getting harder to find and pricier by the day. But there are so many other types of water bottles with straws out there that do the job just as well. And some of them are way cuter than the Stanley offerings at half the price. Here’s a couple we love.

Simple Modern Tumbler

This baby is insulated for both cold and hot drinks and comes in what we can only call a bazillion colors, so you can get one to match all your fave summer clothes.

30 oz Tumbler

This stainless steel tumbler promises 6 hours for hot bevvies and a whole 24 hours for cold ones. Park party anyone?

BJPKPK Tumbler

The reviews for this $15 insulated tumbler are in and it might be the biggest bang for your buck.

kate Spade striped tumbler

This preppy water bottle is too cute to pass up. There are other motifs available, too, if the stripes aren’t your thing.

ello iridescent bottle

This iridescent water bottle with a straw is perfect for festival season.

ello glass tumbler

This glass tumbler comes in dozens of colors and is super cute in all of them.

hydrapeak bottle

You can use this water bottle with the straw or chug lid. Plus, the modern matte colors available are tres chic.

