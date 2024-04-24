7 Water Bottles With Straws For Under $25

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Somewhere, once upon a time, a water bottle became a must-have accessory. Not only is it better for the environment, but it’s also the best way to track hydration or get your coffee from the dorm to the lecture hall. But water bottles with straws have only gotten more and more expensive thanks to that fact, especially given the most recent craze around Stanley tumblers, the OG of insulated thermoses.

Stanley’s are great. There’s a reason they’ve been around for decades and people trust them to keep their soup warm or their water cold. But now that the secret — once kept by construction workers and overnight workers — is out, Stanley’s are getting harder to find and pricier by the day. But there are so many other types of water bottles with straws out there that do the job just as well. And some of them are way cuter than the Stanley offerings at half the price. Here’s a couple we love.

Simple Modern Tumbler This baby is insulated for both cold and hot drinks and comes in what we can only call a bazillion colors, so you can get one to match all your fave summer clothes. See on Amazon

30 oz Tumbler This stainless steel tumbler promises 6 hours for hot bevvies and a whole 24 hours for cold ones. Park party anyone? See on Amazon

BJPKPK Tumbler The reviews for this $15 insulated tumbler are in and it might be the biggest bang for your buck. See on Amazon

kate Spade striped tumbler This preppy water bottle is too cute to pass up. There are other motifs available, too, if the stripes aren’t your thing. See on Amazon

ello iridescent bottle This iridescent water bottle with a straw is perfect for festival season. See on Amazon

ello glass tumbler This glass tumbler comes in dozens of colors and is super cute in all of them. See on Amazon