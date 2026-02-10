I’m a sucker for learning about new ideas and methods that can refresh my outlook on life. That’s why, recently, I have been loving the “vegan plus bacon” concept that keeps showing up on my For You page. And if you haven’t heard of this concept, before you come for me, I know — vegan plus bacon… isn’t that an oxymoron? It sure sounds like it, but it makes more sense than you’d think.

The mentality works like this: Have you ever thought to yourself that you could never be vegan because you like bacon, eggs, chicken, or cheese too much? Well, if that one thing is holding you back from becoming vegan, why not just allow yourself the bacon? I mean sure, technically you wouldn’t be vegan, but you would be a lot closer to being vegan if the only non-vegan thing you ate was bacon? Absolutely!

The takeaway here is that you don’t have to have such an all-or-nothing mindset when it comes to anything in your life, especially if you’re attempting to reach a goal or better yourself. This is a concept that can be brought into any aspect of life, especially for college students. Need some inspiration on how to apply the “vegan plus bacon” mindset as a college student? I’ve got you!

Going out

Girls just want to have fun, but a girl also needs to recognize her limits. Going out with friends every Friday and Saturday can seem like a good thing, but it can be costly for your wallet and academic career if you keep hitting the town over hitting the books. But does that mean you can’t ever go out? Of course not! Instead of clubbing or attending outings all the time, why not just go out for a set number of days per month, or whenever you want to celebrate?

Studying

It’s always admirable when you see a classmate diligently planning their study schedule with multicolored highlighters and an intricate planner, or heading to the library when everyone else is going off to pregame. But there’s a way to be dedicated to your studies without only being dedicated to your studies. Maybe you set a goal to hit the library for some solo studying time three days a week, and then allow yourself a more relaxed study sesh at a friend’s apartment once a week. Or, if you have a ton of reading to do for class, you commit to reading for 45 minutes at a time, then allow yourself 15 minutes of social media time as a break in between.

Getting a sweet treat

IDK about anyone else, but it’s so difficult for me to say no to a sweet treat! Sometimes that little dopamine hit is the highlight of my day. One “vegan plus bacon” thought process I usually stick to in this regard is that I can get a sweet treat if it’s from a local business or if it’s on my way home from school, because then I’m either supporting local or not increasing my gas usage.

Fitness

Fitness should not have to feel like an impossible chore. Moving your body should be fun, perhaps a tad challenging, and ultimately fulfilling. A workout doesn’t need to be made up of a 10-mile run, 1,000 sit-ups, and lifting copious amounts of weight. If you have access to your school’s wellness center but feel nervous committing to a full-on regimen, you could start slow by trying a couple days at the gym, and then doing a couple of days moving your body in whatever way feels good to you (like dancing, stretching in your dorm room, or walking around your college town). It’s about adding what you like, not taking things away!