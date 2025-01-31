Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
These Valentine’s Day Gifts Are Perfect For Any ‘Ship You’re Celebrating

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about romantic relationships — it’s about celebrating all the love in your life, from your besties to your roomies and anyone else you have heart eyes for. Whether you’ll be spending this V-Day on a dinner date with your S.O. or watching romcoms with your BFF, Hallmark has the perfect gifts for any ‘ship you want to celebrate. 

P.S. You can shop the entire Hallmark Valentine's Day collection here!

Get ready to fall head over heels, because we’ve rounded up some of our favorite lover-girl-approved gifts for anyone on your V-Day shopping list. 

1. Strawberry Cow Zip-Along Plush Toy, $10

pink and white cow plush toy
Photo by Hallmark

As a certified plushie girlie, this adorable little cow is living in my mind rent-free. Its pink and white spots are *so* V-Day-coded, and it even zooms across flat surfaces when you pull its string!

Pair it with…

Pair it with…

pop-up Valentine\'s Day card with multi-colored hearts and red base
Photo by Hallmark

Happy Heart Day Musical 3D Pop-Up Valentine’s Day Card With Motion, $12

Pair it with…
white gift bag with red handle and multi-colored text that reads \
Photo by Hallmark

Happy Valentine’s Day on White Gift Card Holder Mini Bag, $3

Pair it with…

2. Colorful Hearts Insulated Travel Cup With Straw, $20

white insulated tumbler with straw, blue cap and handle, and multi-colored heart design
Photo by Hallmark

From coffee runs to library study sessions, this cute cup will help them hit their hydration (or caffeination) goals while giving off major V-Day vibes. You can even fill it with their favorite coffee pods, hot chocolate packets, or hydration sticks as an extra surprise!

Pair it with…

Pair it with…

white card with red, pink, and gold text that reads \
Photo by Hallmark

All the Hearts for You Custom Valentine’s Day Card, $5

Pair it with…
red gift back with multi-colored conversation hearts that read \
Photo by Hallmark

Candy Hearts on Red Valentine’s Day Gift Bag, $6

Pair it with…

3. Build-a-Bouquet Red Roses Pop-Up Paper Flowers, $10

red paper roses on green base
Photo by Hallmark

If you want to give someone a bouquet of roses (a Valentine’s Day staple!), but you’re worried about them wilting too soon, we’ve got you covered. These pop-up paper flowers are just as pretty as fresh blooms, and your recipient can enjoy them year after year!

P.S. You can even mix and match your “flowers” with different paper vases to fit their vibe! Check out the entire Build-a-Bouquet collection here!

Pair it with…

Pair it with…

valentine\'s day card with red and pink illustrated florals
Photo by Hallmark

You Mean So Much Valentine’s Day Card, $10

Pair it with…
red and white checkered gift box with heart illustrations
Photo by Hallmark

Red and White Check Extra-Large Valentine’s Day Pillow Box, $3

Pair it with…
paper basket witch woven print and mini card attached
Photo by Hallmark

Build-a-Bouquet Woven Basket Pop-Up Paper Vase, $5

Pair it with…

4. Conversation Hearts Red and Pink Backpack Clips, $13

red and pink heart-shaped backpack clips that say \
Photo by Hallmark

ICYMI, 2025 is the year of the bag charm. From purses to backpacks, these on-trend accessories are the perfect way to add a touch of personality to your bags. And with these cute conversation heart clips, you and your bestie can share your love for each other from the classroom to the dining hall and beyond!

Pair it with…

Pair it with…

teal, purple, and red card that reads \
Photo by Hallmark

Love U Stripes and Hearts Pop-Up Valentine’s Day Card, $7

Pair it with…
three paper gift boxes with different red, white, blue, and purple designs on them
Photo by Hallmark

Happy Valentine’s Day 3-Pack Assorted Small Pillow Box Bundle, $5

Pair it with…

5. Flirty Fortune-Teller Heart Toy, $17

red heart shaped fortune teller toy
Photo by Hallmark

Need a flirty gift for an S.O. or something fun and low-key for a situationship? Invite them over for a date night, then pull out this flirty fortune-teller to spice things up. I see some romance in your future!

Pair it with…

Pair it with…

white valentine\'s day card with vintage illustration of kitten in a box that reads \
Photo by Hallmark

Purr-fect Cutie Custom Valentine’s Day Card, $5

Pair it with…
white gift bag with black strap and heart illustrations that reads \
Photo by Hallmark

Watercolor Hearts on White Valentine’s Day Bag, $3

Pair it with…

6. Better Together Rose and Truffle Magnetic Plush Pair, $17

rose bud and chocolate truffle magnetic plushie set
Photo by Hallmark

Roses and chocolate — name a more iconic V-Day duo (I’ll wait). This magnetic plushie pair is the perfect way to symbolize your most important relationships, from friends you just click with to romantic partners you want to stick around forever.

Pair it with…

Pair it with…

white valentine\'s day card with multi-colored lettering that reads \
Photo by Hallmark

So Happy You’re in My Life Valentine’s Day Card, $6

Pair it with…
red gift bag with multi-colored heart illustration and text that reads \
Photo by Hallmark

Abstract Heart on Red Valentine’s Day Gift Bag, $8

Pair it with…

7. Colorful Hearts Throw Blanket, $20

light blue throw blanket with multi-colored hearts
Photo by Hallmark

Show some love to your fave cozy queen by gifting them a comfy throw blanket! This festive fleece is perfect for brightening up their dorm decor or keeping by their desk so they can stay warm during those late-night study sessions.

Pair it with…

Pair it with…

red valentine\'s day card with multi-colored abstract heart illustration and text that reads \
Photo by Hallmark

Good Heart Custom Valentine’s Day Card, $5

Pair it with…
pink and red gift bag with grid and heart illustrations
Photo by Hallmark

Red Grid on Pink Valentine’s Day Gift Bag, $6

Pair it with…

8. A Year of Date Nights Idea Jar, $10

clear jar filled with pink and red cards containing date night ideas
Photo by Hallmark

Tired of sending the “what should we do tn?” text every time you have plans to hang with your S.O.? Let fate pick your next date by pulling a card from this jar of fun, unique date night ideas. With 52 cards inside, you can make time for your relationship every week of the year!

Pair it with…

Pair it with…

black, red, white, and gold valentine\'s day card that reads \
Photo by Hallmark

I Freaking Love You Gift Card Valentine’s Day Card, $5

Pair it with…
red gift bag with gold heart-shaped handles
Photo by Hallmark

Gold Heart Handle Medium Red Square Gift Bag, $7

Pair it with…

9. Love Grid Pattern Mug, $17

white, red, and pink mug with heart, grid and x pattern
Photo by Hallmark

This cozy and cute mug will become the main character of their morning routine, even after V-Day is over. Whether they’re fueling up for the day with a cup of coffee or winding down with some herbal tea, they’ll be reminded of your love with every sip.

Pair it with…

Pair it with…

light peach valentine\'s day card with illustrations of heart-shaped sunglasses, a bouquet, chocolates, and more with text that reads \
Photo by Hallmark

Be Sweet to Yourself Custom Valentine’s Day Card, $5

Pair it with…
multi-colored gift bag with heart illustrations and grid pattern
Photo by Hallmark

Watercolor Hearts Valentine’s Day Gift Bag, $4

Pair it with…

No matter who’s on your V-Day gifting roster this year, Hallmark has you covered with everything you need to spread the love. Head to hallmark.com or your nearest Gold Crown store to shop Valentine’s Day gifts, cards, and so much more!

