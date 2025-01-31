This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.
Valentine’s Day isn’t just about romantic relationships — it’s about celebrating all the love in your life, from your besties to your roomies and anyone else you have heart eyes for. Whether you’ll be spending this V-Day on a dinner date with your S.O. or watching romcoms with your BFF, Hallmark has the perfect gifts for any ‘ship you want to celebrate.
Get ready to fall head over heels, because we’ve rounded up some of our favorite lover-girl-approved gifts for anyone on your V-Day shopping list.
1. Strawberry Cow Zip-Along Plush Toy, $10
As a certified plushie girlie, this adorable little cow is living in my mind rent-free. Its pink and white spots are *so* V-Day-coded, and it even zooms across flat surfaces when you pull its string!
Pair it with…
Happy Heart Day Musical 3D Pop-Up Valentine’s Day Card With Motion, $12
Happy Valentine’s Day on White Gift Card Holder Mini Bag, $3
2. Colorful Hearts Insulated Travel Cup With Straw, $20
From coffee runs to library study sessions, this cute cup will help them hit their hydration (or caffeination) goals while giving off major V-Day vibes. You can even fill it with their favorite coffee pods, hot chocolate packets, or hydration sticks as an extra surprise!
Pair it with…
All the Hearts for You Custom Valentine’s Day Card, $5
Candy Hearts on Red Valentine’s Day Gift Bag, $6
3. Build-a-Bouquet Red Roses Pop-Up Paper Flowers, $10
If you want to give someone a bouquet of roses (a Valentine’s Day staple!), but you’re worried about them wilting too soon, we’ve got you covered. These pop-up paper flowers are just as pretty as fresh blooms, and your recipient can enjoy them year after year!
P.S. You can even mix and match your “flowers” with different paper vases to fit their vibe! Check out the entire Build-a-Bouquet collection here!
Pair it with…
You Mean So Much Valentine’s Day Card, $10
Red and White Check Extra-Large Valentine’s Day Pillow Box, $3
Build-a-Bouquet Woven Basket Pop-Up Paper Vase, $5
4. Conversation Hearts Red and Pink Backpack Clips, $13
ICYMI, 2025 is the year of the bag charm. From purses to backpacks, these on-trend accessories are the perfect way to add a touch of personality to your bags. And with these cute conversation heart clips, you and your bestie can share your love for each other from the classroom to the dining hall and beyond!
Pair it with…
Love U Stripes and Hearts Pop-Up Valentine’s Day Card, $7
Happy Valentine’s Day 3-Pack Assorted Small Pillow Box Bundle, $5
5. Flirty Fortune-Teller Heart Toy, $17
Need a flirty gift for an S.O. or something fun and low-key for a situationship? Invite them over for a date night, then pull out this flirty fortune-teller to spice things up. I see some romance in your future!
Pair it with…
Purr-fect Cutie Custom Valentine’s Day Card, $5
Watercolor Hearts on White Valentine’s Day Bag, $3
6. Better Together Rose and Truffle Magnetic Plush Pair, $17
Roses and chocolate — name a more iconic V-Day duo (I’ll wait). This magnetic plushie pair is the perfect way to symbolize your most important relationships, from friends you just click with to romantic partners you want to stick around forever.
Pair it with…
So Happy You’re in My Life Valentine’s Day Card, $6
Abstract Heart on Red Valentine’s Day Gift Bag, $8
7. Colorful Hearts Throw Blanket, $20
Show some love to your fave cozy queen by gifting them a comfy throw blanket! This festive fleece is perfect for brightening up their dorm decor or keeping by their desk so they can stay warm during those late-night study sessions.
Pair it with…
Good Heart Custom Valentine’s Day Card, $5
Red Grid on Pink Valentine’s Day Gift Bag, $6
8. A Year of Date Nights Idea Jar, $10
Tired of sending the “what should we do tn?” text every time you have plans to hang with your S.O.? Let fate pick your next date by pulling a card from this jar of fun, unique date night ideas. With 52 cards inside, you can make time for your relationship every week of the year!
Pair it with…
I Freaking Love You Gift Card Valentine’s Day Card, $5
Gold Heart Handle Medium Red Square Gift Bag, $7
9. Love Grid Pattern Mug, $17
This cozy and cute mug will become the main character of their morning routine, even after V-Day is over. Whether they’re fueling up for the day with a cup of coffee or winding down with some herbal tea, they’ll be reminded of your love with every sip.
Pair it with…
Be Sweet to Yourself Custom Valentine’s Day Card, $5
Watercolor Hearts Valentine’s Day Gift Bag, $4
No matter who's on your V-Day gifting roster this year, Hallmark has you covered with everything you need to spread the love.