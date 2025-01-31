This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about romantic relationships — it’s about celebrating all the love in your life, from your besties to your roomies and anyone else you have heart eyes for. Whether you’ll be spending this V-Day on a dinner date with your S.O. or watching romcoms with your BFF, Hallmark has the perfect gifts for any ‘ship you want to celebrate.

Get ready to fall head over heels, because we’ve rounded up some of our favorite lover-girl-approved gifts for anyone on your V-Day shopping list.

1. Strawberry Cow Zip-Along Plush Toy, $10

Photo by Hallmark As a certified plushie girlie, this adorable little cow is living in my mind rent-free. Its pink and white spots are *so* V-Day-coded, and it even zooms across flat surfaces when you pull its string! See On Hallmark

2. Colorful Hearts Insulated Travel Cup With Straw, $20

Photo by Hallmark From coffee runs to library study sessions, this cute cup will help them hit their hydration (or caffeination) goals while giving off major V-Day vibes. You can even fill it with their favorite coffee pods, hot chocolate packets, or hydration sticks as an extra surprise! See On Hallmark

3. Build-a-Bouquet Red Roses Pop-Up Paper Flowers, $10

Photo by Hallmark If you want to give someone a bouquet of roses (a Valentine’s Day staple!), but you’re worried about them wilting too soon, we’ve got you covered. These pop-up paper flowers are just as pretty as fresh blooms, and your recipient can enjoy them year after year!

P.S. You can even mix and match your “flowers” with different paper vases to fit their vibe! Check out the entire Build-a-Bouquet collection here! See On Hallmark

4. Conversation Hearts Red and Pink Backpack Clips, $13

Photo by Hallmark ICYMI, 2025 is the year of the bag charm. From purses to backpacks, these on-trend accessories are the perfect way to add a touch of personality to your bags. And with these cute conversation heart clips, you and your bestie can share your love for each other from the classroom to the dining hall and beyond! See On Hallmark

5. Flirty Fortune-Teller Heart Toy, $17

Photo by Hallmark Need a flirty gift for an S.O. or something fun and low-key for a situationship? Invite them over for a date night, then pull out this flirty fortune-teller to spice things up. I see some romance in your future! See On Hallmark

6. Better Together Rose and Truffle Magnetic Plush Pair, $17

Photo by Hallmark Roses and chocolate — name a more iconic V-Day duo (I’ll wait). This magnetic plushie pair is the perfect way to symbolize your most important relationships, from friends you just click with to romantic partners you want to stick around forever. See On Hallmark

7. Colorful Hearts Throw Blanket, $20

Photo by Hallmark Show some love to your fave cozy queen by gifting them a comfy throw blanket! This festive fleece is perfect for brightening up their dorm decor or keeping by their desk so they can stay warm during those late-night study sessions. See On Hallmark

8. A Year of Date Nights Idea Jar, $10

Photo by Hallmark Tired of sending the “what should we do tn?” text every time you have plans to hang with your S.O.? Let fate pick your next date by pulling a card from this jar of fun, unique date night ideas. With 52 cards inside, you can make time for your relationship every week of the year! See On Hallmark

9. Love Grid Pattern Mug, $17

Photo by Hallmark This cozy and cute mug will become the main character of their morning routine, even after V-Day is over. Whether they’re fueling up for the day with a cup of coffee or winding down with some herbal tea, they’ll be reminded of your love with every sip. See On Hallmark

