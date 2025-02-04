Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
15 Valentine’s Day Games To Play With Your Partner Or A Group Of Friends

Jordyn Stapleton

Valentine’s Day is coming up soon, and whether you’re a fan of the holiday or not, one thing is for sure: it’s the perfect excuse to throw a party. No party is complete without games, and luckily there are plenty to choose from when you’re planning your perfect Galentine’s or Valentine’s Day party in 2025. These games can be used in larger group settings, small get-togethers, with a partner, or on your own, and can be adapted for any age group. Whether you’re celebrating with your significant other, a group of friends, or solo, here are some Valentine’s Day games and activities you can enjoy this year.

Valentine’s Day Trivia
valentine\'s day card game
The origins of Valentine’s Day are super interesting, but not very well-known in popular culture. Set up a jeopardy, family feud, or Kahoot-style trivia game to test your party guests’ knowledge on the holiday. If you need trivia question inspiration, Woman’s Day listed 55 of the best V-Day fun facts.

Rom-Com Drinking Games

If you want to host a romantic comedy screening party, you can make your Valentine’s Day celebration even more fun with some rom-com drinking games. Here are just a few ideas to get you started.

Valentine’s Day “Pull A Tab” Game
“Pull A Tab” was so fun! Here’s how I made it! ❤️💗❤️💗 #gamenight #valentinesdaygames #galentinesparty #galentinesparty

This “pull a tab” game has been popping off on TikTok and is guaranteed fun! You can customize it for any holiday or event and make it the perfect DIY game for your group of friends. You can even get prizes for someone who pulls the “good” tabs.

Valentine’s Day Bingo

Who didn’t love playing Valentine’s Day Bingo in elementary school? You can make your own Bingo cards or use pre-made printable versions in this classic game. Bonus points if you use candy hearts as your markers!

Valentine/Galentine Jeopardy
Replying to @Max because who wants to spend the time making it when it’s done for you ❤️ #galentines #valentines #jeopardy #jeopardytheme

Yes, you can host your very own game of Jeopardy at your Valentine’s or Galentine’s party this February. You can use general Valentine’s Day trivia (see above) or make some questions that only you and your party attendees know the answers to. It’s always fun to do a “Who Said It?” category, IMHO.

Valentine’s Day Scavenger Hunt

If you’re hosting a larger party this Valentine’s Day, a scavenger hunt is the perfect way to keep your guests entertained. Split the group into small teams and see who can complete the scavenger hunt the quickest. You can create your own, or use a free pre-made game online. Don’t forget to plan for a prize at the end — or several along the way.

Valentine’s Day-Themed Jenga

If you have an old Jenga game lying around, Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to repurpose it. Write prompts on each Jenga piece, like “I love ___ about you” or “Tell me your best pickup line.” Depending on your audience, make the prompts as romantic as you’d like. Whenever a player pulls out a tile, they have to complete the prompt.

Valentine’s Day Mad Libs

Mad Libs has special Valentine’s Day-themed puzzles available for less than $5 on Amazon. These word games are fun to play solo, with one other person, or a whole group of people. You can also find free options online.

Valentine’s Day MASH

If you ever played MASH as a kid, Valentine’s Day is a great time to bring back an old favorite. Use a pre-made card online or create your own silly options with all of your celebrity crushes.

Valentine’s Day Word Puzzles
valentine\'s day word puzzles
If you’re planning a quiet night in for Valentine’s Day, word puzzles are a great way to still enjoy the holiday spirit. Websites like My Party Games have dozens of word searches, crossword puzzles, quizzes, and more to enjoy solo or with a few friends.

Eat Your Heart Out

This game from Love to Know is sure to be a hit at any party. Bake mini cakes or cupcakes (or buy them at the store) and hide a candy heart at the bottom of the pan. Have guests try to eat their way to the candy heart as fast as they can, and add fun twists like telling them they can’t use their hands! Love to Know also suggests playing this game with spaghetti for a messier version.

Minute To Win It: Valentine’s Day Edition

Minute To Win It was a popular U.S. game show in the mid-2010s, where contestants would have 60 seconds to complete a task. Luckily, the game is easy to recreate at home, and you can add a special Valentine’s Day twist. Plan mini-games like these ones from Happiness is Homemade for your guests to compete in. The team that completes each game the quickest is the winner.

Famous Couples Memory Game

This Celebrity Couples Memory Game is a perfect themed game for a Valentine’s Day gathering. You can also make your own version of the game with your favorite celebrity couples, past or present.

Valentine’s Day Would You Rather

There are dozens of Valentine’s Day-themed would-you-rather questions online. Pick your favorites or make your own and use them as icebreakers for a Valentine’s Party or one-on-one with a date or friend.

Love Song Musical Chairs

If you’re hosting a large party, what better way to get everyone hyped up for Valentine’s Day than with musical chairs? Set up a playlist with your favorite love songs and get ready for the chaos that always comes with musical chairs.

These games are sure to liven up any Valentine’s Day event, from a big party to a quiet gathering. Enjoy!

This article was previously published on February 3, 2024.

