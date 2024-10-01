25 Unique Never Have I Ever Prompts Your College Friends Won’t Expect

When it comes to breaking the ice with a group of new friends, a classic party game is one of the best ways to do so. Especially as a new student on a college campus, it may be a bit intimidating to befriend new people. However, through playing a game like Never Have I Never, it allows organized fun while revealing key facts about yourself and others.

Noted as a party classic, Never Have I Never is a great way to establish bonds among a group of friends — or even strangers who end up becoming friends. If you don’t know how to play, here’s the gist: Starting the game with 10 fingers, you will put a finger down if a statement someone says is true to you. The last person with the most fingers standing wins. Ultimately, this game allows you to dig deep with each other by revealing what you have (or not have done) through an array of questions.

However, this game can go south when there are no boundaries regarding the type of questions players ask. So, while playing with NSFW Never Have I Ever questions may be lots of fun, it may be best to play it safe and ask questions that are appropriate yet engaging. Here are some lighthearted, unexpected, and unique Never Have I Ever prompts you can choose to use with a group of college friends.

1. Never Have I Ever Gone Skydiving

The sky may be pushing my limit.

2. Never Have I Ever Given Out A Fake Phone Number

805-457-4992. (IYKYK.)

3. Never Have I Ever Gotten A Tattoo I Regret

Maybe the Friday the 13th discount at my local tattoo shop was too good to be true.

4. Never Have I Ever Failed My Driver’s Test

After all, hot girls can’t drive, right?

5. Never Have I Ever Stalked Someone On Social Media

It’s giving Joe from You.

6. Never Have I Ever Been On An Airplane

Personally, I catch flights, not feelings.

7. Never Have I Screamed During A Scary Movie

Sending a video of me screaming during a horror film as my audition tape to be a Final Girl.

8. Never Have I Ever Gotten Caught In A Lie

I had a few Pinnochio moments I’m not proud of.

9. Never Have I Ever Traveled Solo

One round-trip plane ticket to Italy, please and thank you.

10. Never Have I Ever Made A Cringy TikTok

Posts can get archived for a reason.

11. Never Have I Ever Stayed In A Relationship I Wasn’t Feeling

My guilty conscience would eat me alive.

12. Never Have I Ever Ditched On Plans Last-Minute

I can’t go out, I’m sick.

13. Never Have I Ever Gone On A Blind Date

Sometimes, you just need a true Love Is Blind moment.

14.Never Have I Ever Been In A Romantic Relationship

It’s my only red flag.

15. Never Have I Ever Had A Negative Bank Account Balance

That’s the hard knock life of being a university student.

16. Never Have I Ever Thought About Being On Reality TV

~A hot new bombshell enters the villa.~

17. Never Have I Ever Stayed Up All Night

Ain’t no rest for the wicked.

18. Never Have I Ever Met A Celebrity

This is a must on my bucket list!

19. Never Have I Ever Skipped Class

This became a recurring theme once I began college.

20. Never Have I Ever Gotten Into A Car Accident

*Knocks on wood.*

21. Never Have I Ever Accomplished A New Year’s Resolution

New Year’s resolutions are obsolete and overrated anyway.

22. Never Have I Ever Fallen Asleep While On The Phone With Someone

It happens to the best of us.

23. Never Have I Ever Learned A New Hobby To Impress My Crush

This is a canon event I fear.

24. Never Have I Ever Regretted Something

You only have one life — embrace it.

25. Never Have I Ever Had A Dream Come True

The stars will align for you when you least expect it!