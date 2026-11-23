Picture this: You’ve spent months studying for exams, writing essays, and balancing your rigorous class schedule with other commitments, only to find yourself smushed in the middle seat or right next to the bathroom on your flight back home for Thanksgiving break. You know you only have to deal with your seat for a few hours, but you’re still dreading every second of that flight. Traveling is already stressful enough, and an unpleasant airplane seat certainly doesn’t help anything.

If you find this happening to you on your flight back home, Uber is here to help with a sweet discount. That’s right, Uber is offering discounts up to 30% off on rides to and from the airport from Nov. 18-30 — specifically for travelers who are dealing with particularly adverse seating conditions on their flights during this time. All you have to do is visit the Uber Thanksgiving 2026 website and enter your name, email address that you use for Uber, and seat number to redeem a code for your discount. According to the site, you will receive a bigger discount if your seat is worse than others (though it is not completely clear how Uber judges the quality of seats). Once you hit submit, Uber will verify your information and provide you with a discount code to add to your Uber account. The page says, “The worse your airplane seat, the bigger your Uber discount.” After you enter this information, it says “verifying your flight and bad seat…” and then takes you to the page that shows your discount and a promo code that you can add to your account.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), approximately 82 million Americans traveled at least 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving 2025 (a record-high number of travelers during this time period), with 6 million traveling by plane. Given the high volume of travelers, plus the fact that Thanksgiving flights have become significantly more expensive than before (with Forbes reporting they’re 31% more expensive than they were last year), it seems like this Uber discount couldn’t have come at a better time.

While the folks at Uber can’t control a cramped seating arrangement or crying baby who happens to sit next to you, they can cheer you up with a much cheaper ride to hopefully make your travel a little less stressful. This discount might be exactly what you need after working so hard during the semester — and dealing with a bad seat that makes you question your life choices. “Because,” as Uber’s website says, “after a long day of travel, you deserve at least one upgrade.”