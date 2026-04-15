Need A Ride To Prom? Uber’s Got You Covered With 3 Free Rides Through June

With the school year coming to an end — it may not feel like it, but you’re almost there, I promise! — there are a few things left on the docket. For the seniors, it’s all about soaking in the last days of high school, spending time with your friends, maybe thanking a teacher or two, and posting that one last Senior Sunday pic. And juniors, who could forget about you? It’s time to push through these last few weeks before you can let that senioritis start truly creeping in, truly. To the freshmen and sophomores among us, keep pushing through until you can finally take the break you deserve, because adjusting to high school is no easy task. But, maybe above all, one major thing left before the end of the year is the pinnacle of American high school life: prom. And Uber’s here to help make it your best prom ever.

Prom is more than a night to dance in pretty dresses and tuxes — it’s about making memories before everyone heads their own separate ways. If you and your whole friend group are going to the same school prom, Uber has an offer you can all take advantage of. Whether you need a ride to or from prom, or need a way to get to your promposal or an after-party, Uber is setting you up for success. Available now through June 30, to celebrate this exciting time of year, new Uber Teen account users (age 13-17) can unlock three free rides (up to $50 each) using the promo code “YES!” So, even if you are too young to go to your high school’s prom, you can still reap the rewards of this deal.

To unlock the promotion, all parents have to do is add their teen to their family profile to get started. From there, a world of independence opens up for teens who want to party in style, and parents can still feel comfortable thanks to the always-on safety features like live trip tracking, real-time notifications, high-rated drivers, PIN verification, and parent-set speeding limits.

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But that’s not all Uber is doing to celebrate prom season. In select markets, UberX and Uber Black icons will be getting a super cute makeover in teen account apps, that way, the excitement for the big day can keep building.

If this all sounds too good to be true, then you might want to go ahead and reserve your Uber (which you can do up to 90 days in advance) for your prom immediately, to make sure you lock in that promo — and while you’re at it, maybe even opt in for an Uber Black or SUV to arrive in style with your whole crew. Happy prom!