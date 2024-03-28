Going To A ‘Cowboy Carter’ Listening Party? Uber’s Got A Discount For You

Almost four months into 2024 and Beyoncé has already had a whirlwind year. With the announcement of her first country album ACT II: Cowboy Carter — a surprising continuation of the revolutionary Renaissance album — and her hit singles “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” dominating the country music charts, Beyoncé has had her fans in a spiral.

Ahead of Cowboy Carter‘s release, Uber got in on the hype by celebrating the countdown to the album’s official drop. Uber decided to take the line, “Park your Lexus and throw your keys up” seriously and is offering promos for members of the BeyHive to enjoy the new album properly, no matter where you decide to celebrate.

As the anticipation of Cowboy Carter increases by the minute, unofficial listening parties are popping up everywhere to commemorate the occasion and Uber wants to make sure you can indulge in the fun and be safe at the same time. No matter how you decide to celebrate Beyoncé’s eighth studio album release, Uber will give 16% off rides (up to $16) when using code 16CARRIAGES.

This promotion is only valid in the U.S. from 9 p.m. EST on Thursday, March 28, to 9 p.m. EST on Friday, March 29. Good for one-time use only, while supplies last. Also, be sure to keep your Uber app updated because terms and offers are subject to change.

Now that you have a sick deal on Uber rides for the night, it’s time to find a listening party for you to enjoy the 27-song track list with the rest of the BeyHive. Eventbrite has tons of listening parties happening at locations near you but here are a few to take into consideration.

If you live in Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston, TX, head to Discovery Green Rolling Rink for an unforgettable listening party on March 29 (giving you a full day to familiarize yourself with the new album) from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In California, grab your cowboy boots and go on over to the Salt Eaters Bookshop in Inglewood on March 28 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., and dance your heart to Cowboy Carter.

On Saturday, March 30, a “Rodeo Party” will commence at Riviera 31 in Los Angeles, where you can rave from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Lastly, there’s a Cowboy Carter dance party happening at the Gazuza Lounge in Washington, DC, on Friday, March 29. There, you can enjoy Beyoncé’s classic hits and her new country singles. You can also stop by for Happy Hour from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., or the Late-Night party from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to “lay my cards down” and get my bedazzled cowboy boots ready for the weekend.