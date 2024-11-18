As those who study abroad know, you can only eat pasta or fish and chips so many times before you crave something beyond the tradition food of the country you’re living in. No matter how good your study abroad city’s cuisine options may be, sometimes a taste of home is all you crave. And for many, the textbook definition of “a taste of home” is perfectly represented on Thanksgiving: Family members sitting around the table, the classic comforts of mac and cheese and stuffing, and the opportunity to give thanks for it all is really special. But how do you celebrate Thanksgiving in a country that doesn’t celebrate it?

While there are a handful of countries that celebrate Thanksgiving, they tend to be on different days and have different customs than American Thanksgiving. For example, Canada celebrates Thanksgiving on the first Monday in October to commemorate a fleet safely landing in Newfoundland. In contrast, countries like Brazil and Germany simply observe national Thanksgiving days with the occasional festival or harvest. And many others don’t celebrate it at all. Basically, if you’re not in the U.S. on Thanksgiving, you’re not going to get the exact same experience.

That said, if you still want to enjoy all the fun, you’re not out of options. Check out some tips for celebrating Thanksgiving while studying abroad below.

Host a Friendsgiving

Who doesn’t love a potluck with friends — especially the friends you’ve been exploring another country with for the past few months? Ask everyone to bring their favorite dish, whether it’s one of the Thanksgiving classics or a favorite recipe from their own household or culture. It’ll be a great way to provide a taste of home for your fellow American students, and a sweet way to teach students from other countries about this tradition.

Find Thanksgiving Food Substitutes

While potatoes, turkey, macaroni and cheese, and other Thanksgiving dishes may be easy to find anywhere, there are probably a few items on the “we-need-this-for-Thanksgiving-or-it’s-not-Thanksgiving” list that are not as common in some countries. Cranberry sauce, for example, is only used in the U.K. and Canada for Christmas, and that’s about it. But something like cranberry relish or other forms of jam are far more commonplace, so you can always make swaps when necessary. Plus, this can be an opportunity to try something new while still honoring tradition. You’re in a whole other country, be bold.

Seek Out American-Style Restaurants

Did you know there are many “American-style” restaurants abroad? They cater mainly to American tourists, with menus stocked with burgers, fries, and all the stereotypical fare you can think of! TBH, I can’t think of a better way to celebrate an intrinsically American holiday than with food that other people consider to be American.

Call Your Family

No, your mom didn’t secretly write this one. Connecting with loved ones is a key tenet of Thanksgiving, and even if you’re an ocean away from the people you usually spend the holiday with, you can still spend some quality time with them — just over the phone or via video chat. You’ll be glad you did!