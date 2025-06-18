Before “Let’s Go” was an EDM track blasting through club speakers everywhere, it was a TikTok audio — and before that, it was just Sami Brielle Greenberg, hyping herself up for another chaotic night in college: “It’s 9 p.m. on a f*cking Friday. Get the f*ck up, we’re going to Hï — let’s go.”

During her time as a UCLA undergrad, Sami quickly became known on social media for her unfiltered campus content: think frat party interviews, sparkly fit checks, and the kind of energy that only comes from running on excellent vibes. Sami didn’t just go out — she made a whole brand out of it. Her content captured the highs, the lows, and the “let’s just get through it” moments of college life, earning her a devoted following online. But what you didn’t always get to see in the party recaps? The mornings after. But trust me — she slayed those too.

“I never did a class before 10 a.m.,” Sami tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview. “I had one class that was a 7 a.m. class. I don’t think I made it more than twice in the entire month.” And you know what? Being the queen of college nightlife means you’ve also got to figure out what works for you as you bounce back the next day.

With this in mind, it makes sense that Sami has partnered with KIND Snacks for a back-to-school campaign that’s all about bringing a little peace (and protein) to your a.m. routine. As part of the collab, KIND created a limited-edition alarm clock — set to the sound of Sami’s voice. And yes, there’s a giveaway involved: eight exclusive alarm clocks to match the eight grams of protein in KIND’s breakfast bars. To enter, just like KIND’s post on Instagram, follow @KINDSnacks, and tag two friends who could use the extra eight minutes of sleep. The giveaway runs through June 26, so set your alarm — literally.

The KIND partnership is actually a perfect match, since their bars were a staple of Sami’s everyday college morning routine. “I was a very habit-oriented person,” she says. “Wake up, go to the residential bathroom, brush my teeth, wash my face, do a quick 10-minute makeup look, go back, grab a KIND breakfast bar, eat that. Run to class.” They were also part of her essentials on mornings after a big night out, which she lists as: “water, electrolytes, micellar water to get off the makeup that you probably didn’t take off from the night before, a KIND breakfast protein bar, obviously some deodorant.”

As a busy student, nightlife lover, content creator, and budding music star, Sami’s UCLA days were packed. Her advice for students who are also juggling a lot? “Hydrate, drink a bunch of water, keep your body safe, work out.”

@samibrielle This alarm clock wakes me RIGHT UP. Want one? #KINDPartner Like this post, tag 2 friends and follow @KIND Snacks for a chance to win Link in bio for official rules. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+. Begins 6/12/25 ends 6/26/25. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: KIND LLC. #letsgo #morning #giveaway #breakfast #lol ♬ original sound – samibrielle

That structure is still something she leans on after graduating from UCLA in 2024 and as she pursues both content creation and music. It’s just that now as a 22-year-old, her mornings look less like rushing to class and more like starting her day with intention. “Something that I like to do in the morning to ground myself is listen to a five-minute manifestation audio… just reminding myself I’m okay, I am capable, is super important,” she says. Another set of wise words from the “Let’s Go” icon.