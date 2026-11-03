Here Are 28 Questions To Rage-Bait Your Family With This Thanksgiving

Every family has a Thanksgiving script. Someone asks when you’re graduating. Someone asks when you’re getting married. An aunt you see exactly once a year asks what you’re “going to do” with your major. By the time dessert comes out, you’ve answered the same four questions six times, and your spirit has quietly left your body somewhere between the turkey and the mac and cheese. This year, I’m proposing a takeover of the conversation… through these Thanksgiving rage-bait questions.

Nowadays, rage-bait is content designed to make people just mad enough to engage, and usually lives on your FYP. However, the original rage-bait arena has always been the dinner table. At the table, the stakes are low. Nobody is getting canceled over whether stuffing and dressing are the same thing. If anything, they’re just going to argue about it, loudly, for 40 minutes, and completely forget to ask about your GPA.

So here’s the plan: this Thanksgiving, come prepared with 28 rage-bait questions built to start a fight that isn’t about you. But a few ground rules: first, keep it petty, not personal — so, no exes, no politics, nothing that would require a mediator or a peace treaty. Second, ask with a completely straight face. And, lastly, once the table erupts, quietly fix yourself a second plate. You’ve earned it.

28 Thanksgiving Rage-Bait Questions For Family:

Is mac and cheese a side or a main event? Stuffing or dressing — and is there actually a difference? Why does the cranberry sauce still have the can ridges? If the turkey disappeared tomorrow, which dish would replace it? Who is officially allowed to bring the potato salad? Sweet potato pie or pumpkin pie? Dark meat or white meat? Store-bought rolls: acceptable or a cry for help? Grandma/Grandpa: Who’s your favorite grandchild? Who was the favorite child growing up? Which adult at this table was the worst-behaved kid? What’s the real story behind [insert family legend here]? Who here has never actually cooked a Thanksgiving dish? Which cousin would survive the longest in a zombie apocalypse? Who’s the worst texter in the family group chat? So what’s your five-year plan? When are you thinking about retiring? What were your grades like in college — honestly? How much was rent when you were my age? What’s your screen time this week? Can someone at this table define “situationship” for me? When are you finally going to settle down? Is a hot dog a sandwich? Is cereal a soup? If this family were a reality show, who gets voted off first? Who here would fall for a scam call first? Rank everyone at this table by how long they’d last without Wi-Fi. So… who’s hosting next year?

Under all the yelling about pie, this is kind of the point of Thanksgiving. The arguments are loud, but they’re also inside jokes in the making, the stuff your family will bring up again next November like it’s court precedent. So pick a question, ask it with a straight face, and let the table do the rest. Just don’t be surprised when the second plate you fixed yourself becomes the next debate.