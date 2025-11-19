The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Thanksgiving is almost here, and for many college students, it brings a welcome break from classes along with the promise of great company and (sometimes even better) food. Whether heading home to celebrate with family or staying on campus and hosting your own Friendsgiving, you might be in the market for some Thanksgiving food deals that work for a student-friendly budget.

This time of year, grocery stores typically roll out major seasonal discounts, making it easier for you to grab affordable ingredients for homemade dishes or quick contributions to a potluck-style meal. Plus, students who prefer to skip the cooking entirely can take advantage of restaurant promotions offering Thanksgiving-themed specials, meal bundles, and ready-made feasts ideal for dorms and small apartments. From discounted turkeys and classic sides to convenient carry-out meals, there are plenty of options that fit tight budgets and busy schedules.

So, whether the goal is to pull together a traditional spread or simply snag a few wallet-friendly bites during this busy (and sometimes expensive) time of year, here are some Thanksgiving 2025 meal deals and promos from grocery stores and restaurants you can find in most college towns and hometowns across the country to make your holiday both festive and affordable.

Golden Corral offers both a Thanksgiving buffet and to-go meals, making it easy to enjoy a full holiday feast without cooking. The to-go meals serve six to eight people and include a choice of roasted turkey, glazed ham, or bone-in pork roast, along with mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, stuffing, green bean casserole, rolls, and a whole pie. Meals are fully cooked and ready to reheat, with pickup available from early November through Thanksgiving Day.

The Denny’s Holiday Turkey Bundle serves up to four people for just under $55, and includes turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, and a choice of a second side. Pies are available separately, and the heat-and-eat meal can be pre-ordered online for easy pickup.

Cracker Barrel’s Thanksgiving Heat & Serve Family Dinner serves four to six people for less than $110. The meal includes a turkey breast, sweet potato casserole, green beans, dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, and rolls, all served cold and ready to reheat anytime between Nov. 22 and 30.

Walmart’s Thanksgiving meal serves 10 people for less than $4 per person and comes with a 13.5‑lb Butterball turkey, plus all the classic sides like stuffing, dinner rolls, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, mac and cheese, cranberries, and even ingredients for pumpkin pie. This year, Walmart’s website also offers easy one-click meal baskets, including gluten-free, high-protein, and prime rib options, which can be picked up in store or delivered straight to your door.

Whole Foods offers a classic roast turkey breast meal for four people at $89.99. The fully cooked bundle includes turkey breast, green beans, herb stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and cranberry orange sauce, providing a convenient meal perfect for a small Thanksgiving gathering.

Publix’s Complete Turkey Dinner makes Thanksgiving easy with a fully cooked, heat-and-serve meal for seven to 10 people for $69.99. The bundle includes a turkey, gravy, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberry orange relish, and marshmallow delight, saving you time in the kitchen while still serving all the classic holiday favorites.

ALDI’s $40 Thanksgiving dinner feeds up to 10 people with a whole turkey and ingredients for classic sides like stuffing, mashed potatoes, and green bean casserole. The bundle also includes dessert items, making it an easy and affordable way to serve a complete holiday meal.