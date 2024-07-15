12 Brands With Text Discounts You Can Use For Back-To-School Shopping

The fall semester is right around the corner, and you’re probably stressin’ about when you’re going to get started on your back-to-school shopping list that somehow keeps getting longer and longer. We get it, shopping is fun, but when it comes to actually handing over the credit card? Yeah, we don’t love that either. Fortunately, several of your fave brands have text discounts that students can sign up for right now to start buying the things they need for their dorms, whether that’s new clothes, shoes, room decor, or overall essentials.
According to Her Campus’ Back To College survey, 73% of Gen Zers would be willing to share their phone number with a brand in exchange for an incentive. It makes sense when you consider that, according to the same survey, college students expected to spend over $1,200 on college supplies — every dollar saved counts. So we found 12 brands that are useful for back-to-college shopping with text deals that are totally worth signing up for.
- Pacsun
-
PacSun is an amazing place to find much-needed clothing basics. If you sign up for texts, you’ll be alerted of any potential sales (there are *so* many you don’t want to miss out on). You’ll also receive free shipping on all orders. If you scroll to the bottom of PacSun’s “promotions” tab, you’ll be prompted to enter your email and number and will be notified of any potential discounts.
- Lulus
-
Lulus is the go-to place for super-cute looks, especially if you find yourself needing a back-to-school sundress or just some clothes to up your style. Luckily, Lulus offers 15% off to new text subscribers. If you text ‘LULUS’ to 54858, you’ll be sent a discount code to use.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
-
Are you in need of some athletic wear, new shoes, sporting equipment, or a new water bottle for the fall semester? I know I am, so luckily for us athleisure girlies, DICK’S Sporting Goods offers $20 off when you spend $100 if you enter your phone number. It’s time to enter your sporty era!
- Forever21
-
Forever 21 is the best place to shop for affordable and cute ‘fits — whether that’s for going out or a casual look. If you sign up for texts, you’ll receive 20% off your next purchase of $50, so go on that shopping spree, bestie! After all, shopping for clothes is always the most fun.
- Aéropostale
-
Need some clothes for a new and improved back-to-school wardrobe? Aéropostale has you covered! Texting ‘JOIN’ to 237687 to receive 15% off all online orders.
- SEPHORA
-
Who doesn’t need beauty and wellness essentials before heading back to school? Whether you’ve got to stock up on shampoo, mascara, or skincare before packing for college, Sephora has your back. If you sign up for Sephora’s text updates, you’ll receive 10% off your next order.
- The Container Store
-
Every college girl needs a TON of storage, so it’s a good thing The Container Store is perfect for providing that. If you text ‘COLLEGE’ to 22822, you’ll receive 25% off your order when you spend $100. We love a good deal!
- Coach
-
Cute purses, wallets, and card holders are a must-have for any college girlie. Luckily, if you sign up for texts at Coach, you’ll receive 10% off your next $150+ purchase. Now is the perfect time to buy that purse you’ve always wanted.
- Foot Locker
-
What’s a new semester without new shoes? If you sign up for Foot Locker texts, you’ll receive 20% off your purchase of $99+. Whether you need leggings or some good walking shoes to run around campus in, you’ll be sure to get a great deal.
- Home Depot
-
In need of room/dorm essentials? Home Depot has your back for all things dorm decoration. If you sign up for texts, you’ll receive $5 off your order, making shopping for your college dorm must-haves so much easier.
- Gap
-
Need an interview-ready outfit or just want to freshen up your wardrobe for the upcoming semester? If you sign up for Gap texts, you’ll receive 20% off your purchase. Whether you’re in need of PJs, jeans, or more, Gap is the place to go.
- American Eagle
-
I’m a firm believer that you can never have too many comfortable jeans, cute basics, or jewelry, which is why American Eagle is my go-to place for back-to-school shopping! If you sign up for texts, you’ll receive 15% off your order. Who doesn’t love a good discount on a new pair of jeans?
Happy shopping for the upcoming semester!