12 Brands With Text Discounts You Can Use For Back-To-School Shopping

The fall semester is right around the corner, and you’re probably stressin’ about when you’re going to get started on your back-to-school shopping list that somehow keeps getting longer and longer. We get it, shopping is fun, but when it comes to actually handing over the credit card? Yeah, we don’t love that either. Fortunately, several of your fave brands have text discounts that students can sign up for right now to start buying the things they need for their dorms, whether that’s new clothes, shoes, room decor, or overall essentials.

According to Her Campus’ Back To College survey, 73% of Gen Zers would be willing to share their phone number with a brand in exchange for an incentive. It makes sense when you consider that, according to the same survey, college students expected to spend over $1,200 on college supplies — every dollar saved counts. So we found 12 brands that are useful for back-to-college shopping with text deals that are totally worth signing up for.

Happy shopping for the upcoming semester!