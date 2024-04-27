11 Taylor Swift-Themed Grad Cap Ideas To Mark Your Graduate Era

Spring is officially here, and that means that graduation season is upon us. College seniors are eagerly awaiting their opportunity to walk across the stage, get their diplomas, and take the perfect graduation photos with their friends and family. However, one of the most exciting parts of graduation actually comes before all the pomp and circumstance: getting to decorate your graduation cap.

This is one last chance to show off your creativity while still in school, putting your interests and personality on full display as you walk across the stage and pose for all the pics. And this year, what better way to decorate than with a quote from the woman who got you through it all? Yes, I’m talking to you, Swifties: Have you considered any Taylor Swift graduation cap ideas?

Whether you’re a die-hard folklore and evermore fan, a Lover lover, a brand-new Swiftie who can’t get enough of The Tortured Poets Department, or an OG stan of her old country music, there are so many Taylor Swift-themed graduation cap decoration ideas you can incorporate into your own regalia this year. For example, here are 11 of her iconic lyrics, all from a different era, that would be perfect to decorate your grad cap with.



1. “I’m just a girl trying to find a place in this world” — “A Place In This World,” Taylor Swift

Short, simple, and extremely accurate — debut-era Taylor was so right.

2. “Capture it, remember it” — “Fearless,” Fearless

This lyric from the song “Fearless” about capturing memories is perfect to display alongside photos or mementos from your time in school on your cap.

3. “Long live all the magic we made” — “Long Live,” Speak Now

“Long Live” perfectly conveys what it’s like to treasure your old memories while looking forward to what’s coming next.

4. “It was miserable and magical” — “22,” Red

What better way to sum up the emotional roller coaster that you went through in school than with this iconic lyric?

5. “Haven’t you heard what becomes of curious minds?” — “Wonderland,” 1989

This question from “Wonderland” is a great way to remind yourself and your fellow grads to stay curious.

6. “Hold on to the memories, they will hold onto you” — “New Year’s Day,” reputation

This sweet lyric from “New Year’s Day” is a perfectly nostalgic phrase to put on your grad cap, and you can also add photos of your favorite school memories.

7. “It’s been a long time coming” — “Miss Americana And The Heartbreak Prince,” Lover

This lyric was perfect for Swift to start the Eras Tour with, and it will be perfect on your grad cap too.

8. “College slipped away into a moment in time” — “august,” folklore

If you’re a folklore stan, you can tweak these “august” lyrics to show how fast time really moves.

9. “Long story short, I survived” — “long story short,” evermore

Graduating is no small feat, and “long story short” is the perfect song to sum up what a roller coaster your school career has been.

10. “I gave my blood, sweat, and tears for this” — “You’re On Your Own Kid,” Midnights

You worked hard for your degree; you deserve to claim it!

11. “It’s gonna be alright, I did my time” — “Fresh Out The Slammer,” The Tortured Poets Department

If you’re looking for a fun, ironic quote to put on your grad cap, look no further than this lyric from Swift’s latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.