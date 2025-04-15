Tax Day 2025 is here, and that means tons of deals and freebies from businesses and restaurants! ICYMI: April 15, aka Tax Day, is the deadline for everyone to file their federal income tax returns, marking the end of the tax filing season. While Tax Day is probably not your favorite day of the year, many businesses try to make it a little better by offering deals, discounts, and even some things that are completely free.

Whether you are getting a refund, mourning the amount you owe, or simply feeling relieved to be done filing, brands across the country have turned Tax Day into a mini celebration, offering special promotions to help you treat yourself without blowing your budget. From free donuts and discounted lattes to major savings on skincare, makeup, and clothes, there’s a deal for you! So, while tax season can feel stressful, the day has become a moment of relief as restaurants, retailers, and brands offer special Tax Day deals, the best of which you can read about below to make Tax Day a little more fun and less financially painful.

Here’s what to keep an eye out for on April 15, 2025.

Krispy Kreme

Order any dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts online and get a dozen Original Glazed free when you use the promo code TAXBREAK for delivery or pickup. If you’re ordering in person, you can grab a second Original Glazed dozen for just the cost of sales tax when you purchase any dozen in-store.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King rewards members can get $3 off a $15 purchase and $4 off a $20 purchase on Tax Day.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden’s “buy one, take one” deal runs from March 24 to May 4 and lets customers buy one meal in the restaurant and take another home for free.

Potbelly

Buy any Original or Big sized sandwich at Potbelly and get a free Original sandwich.

Paris Baguette

Any member of Paris Baguette’s rewards program can get a free pastry with purchase of a beverage.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Go to The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf on April 15 and get a free size upgrade on any beverage order.

Buffalo WIld Wings

Part of the chain’s Month of Free Deals, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering rewards program members a free sandwich with a $15 minimum order.

Casey’s

Forget a tax refund; Casey’s is offering a Pizza Refund to its rewards members. Those who purchase a large pizza can will get a credit for a free large one-topping pizza added to their rewards account, redeemable through May 6.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is offering a $10 discount off a $40 purchase to customers who have completed their 1040 tax form; just use code 10OFF40 on orders.

Burger King

Burger King is selling 1-cent cheeseburgers on Tax Day for rewards club members with any purchase of $1 or more.

Hooters

Hooters rewards customers can buy an appetizer for only $4.15 when applying the reward in the Hooters app at checkout.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen is also offering $10 off a $40 purchase from April 15 to April 17, but you must be a CPK Rewards member to redeem this deal.

Shake Shack

Using the code “TRUFFLETAX” at checkout, Shake Shack customers can get a free Black Truffle Burger, Black Truffle ‘Shroom, or Black Truffle Parmesan Fries with a purchase of $10.40 or more from now through April 27.

Kona Ice

Kona Ice is offering completely free sweet treats on Tax Day.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven is hosting a $5,000 giveaway; simply scan your 7Rewards app when buying from the store and enter for a chance to win.