Being that it’s the middle of midterms season, the stress of being a college student is on my mind, and I’m sure it’s on the minds of most other college students as well. But what always gets me through exams is comfort food. Balancing everything from studying, to working part-time, to finding time to hang out with friends is hard, but at least I don’t have my mom here telling me not to order Taco Bell!

All jokes aside, Taco Bell is a college staple, and not just because of the late-night drive-thru runs. Taco Bell knows its audience, and how many college students struggle with finances. So, since 2015, Taco Bell has been running an annual scholarship under the Taco Bell Foundation for young people who want to get an education. Since 1992, the Taco Bell Foundation has invested $189 million into young people’s education, and a chunk of that money goes to Taco Bell’s Live Más Scholarship.

On Oct. 14, Taco Bell reopened its Live Más Scholarship for the 11th year in a row — and it’s bigger than it’s ever been. Anyone can apply to this scholarship program, with different levels of award amounts available. I’m sure ya’ll are as excited as I am about this opportunity, so here’s everything to know about the Live Más Scholarship so you can start thinking about your application.

Who Can Apply To The Taco Bell Live Más Scholarship?

The great thing about this scholarship is that you don’t actually have to be a high school senior or current college student to apply. And because of this, you also don’t need to share your test scores or a GPA! The only requirement is that you are between the ages of 16 and 26 as of the deadline, and have a passion you want to pursue — whether that’s college, a trade, or a completely separate creative path of your own. You also have to live in the U.S., and have intent to apply, have applied, or are attending an accredited program that’s two to four years long. (This can be a college, trade, vocational or technical program of your choice!)

Here’s How To Apply.

You can apply to this scholarship online, and you only need to share a written statement or video about your passion and the impact you want to make. There is a lot of creative freedom here, so you can be your most authentic self in the application. Really, all you need to express is you are going to achieve your dreams, so they can help you get there. Submit your application through the scholarship’s Kaliedescope portal.

How Much Is The Scholarship Award?

This year, there is a record of $14.5 million available to applicants.The scholarships will be awarded in amounts of $5,000, $10,000, or $25,000.

When Will The Winners Be Announced?

The applications are open from now until Jan. 6, and the winners will be announced in April 2026. So, if you want to apply for this scholarship, get started on that application!