This Is Your Sign To Do Patches For Your Summer Activities

I, for one, am loving the direction that summer 2026 is heading. ICYMI, 2026 has been the year of going analog: ditching the screens and electronics for more tangible hobbies, media, and experiences. Then came the Grown Ups summer movement, encouraging people to embrace the laidback, childlike vibes of — believe it or not — Adam Sandler’s 2010 film, Grown Ups. Now, a new trend is here to complete the trifecta of the perfect summer camp vibe for this season: activity patches.

The trend popped up when TikTok user astoldbyindie posted a video on May 18 sharing her plans for getting patches with her friends and encouraging others to do the same. “I picked things like hot pot and going to the zoo,” the creator says in her video. ‘When we actually go and do the activity, we earn the actual patches.” Viewers of her video are on the same page when it comes to patch collecting, with comments from people jumping on the trend: “maybe I can join and add more to my old vest lol,” “I fear you just started a trend,” and even a comment from the official Girl Scouts of the USA account, “I feel like we need a ‘PATCH SUMMER’ patch now…”

If you grew up as a Girl Scout (or are at least familiar with the concept) then you may recognize the idea and purpose of patches. Patches are collected by doing a series of tasks depending on specific requirements. Typically, patches are attached to a sash, vest, or campfire blanket as a physical reminder of the work or experience done in order to earn it. Earning and collecting patches totally aligns with the Grown Ups summer and the analog trends, as it follows the idea of going on adventures with your friends, which is what summer should be about!

@astoldbyindie Get ready for PATCH SUMMER. I was never a Girl Scout, but I did love their patches Lol I really feel like this is a fun idea to get out and do stuff with your friends this summer and certainly not be on the phone scrolling. Let me know what y’all think. #summeractivities #irononpatches #funideas #patchsummer #fyp ♬ original sound – astoldbyindie

How can my friends and I do activity patches?

If you’re interested in participating in patch summer, the steps are simple and achievable at any price level. To start, you can create a list of things you want to do by yourself or with your friends. What tasks can you do to earn a patch? Anything you’d like! You can make this as simple or as complex as you want. Here are some ideas for inspiration:

Go on an outing (zoo, aquarium, museum)

Go camping

Go on a road trip

Go to the beach

Have a party

Attend a hobby class (cooking, painting, pottery)

Try something new

Volunteer

Visit a new place

Get First Aid/CPR training

Arts and crafts

Once you have some goals and tasks in mind, you’ll want to get a patch to associate with each list item. You can either purchase the patches or make them yourself! Beyond the official Girl Scouts website, there are numerous online storefronts where you can purchase patches for just a few dollars each (sometimes even cheaper!). Alternatively, you can keep track of things you do during the summer, and then order the patches at the end of the season. If you’d like, you can even look at the patch options first, and then create your to-do list based on the patches you like best.

It’s also important that you have something to put your patches on. A blanket or sash are typical patch mediums, but feel free to get creative such as adding them to a hat, tote bag, or backpack.

After you’ve collected all of your patches? Celebrate! The patches are a physical reminder of all you accomplished over the summer, even if it was a small activity. This activity can be continued with season-specific activities to collect as many as possible, or let be to monument a specific summer of your life.