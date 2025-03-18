The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Big news: The wallets of Stanley fans will finally have a slight break, because the company is having its first-ever Quencher sale! From now until March 26, the viral Stanley Quencher will be on sale for 25% off, not just on the Stanley website but also at other locations that are official retailers of the product.

The Stanley tumblers have been pretty popular for the past few years, and you could pretty much walk on to any college campus and see a bunch of students carrying them around to their classes or to the gym. But while the company has remained pretty popular, the price tag of these tumblers has definitely stopped some people from fully committing to the product — or at least from buying as many as they’d like. The cost of a standard color 40 ounce tumbler is $45 normally, the 30 ounce is $35, and the special collections or designs typically cost even more, normally around $60 for the 40 ounce.

But for the first time ever, the company is offering a Quencher sale! The 25% off deal applies to both the 40 ounce and 30 ounce Stanley Quencher tumbler, which is the classic model from the company, featuring a straw and a handle to make for easier carrying. With the promotion, the 40 ounce will cost $33.75, and the 30 ounce will be $26. (The other sizes of the tumbler, 64 ounce, 20 ounce, and 14 ounce, are also all on sale for 25%, but the 40 ounce and 30 ounce are definitely the most popular sizes.)

This deal will be available on Stanley’s website from now until March 26, and although only select colors are part of the promotion, some of the most popular ones are included, like Fuschia and Glacier. However, some of the colors have already started to sell out, and likely will continue to do so because of the sale. But the deal is also available at other locations that are official Stanley retailers! You can get the 25% sale on Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Some price-checking might be involved, but some of the colors on sale there include Bright Lime, Glacier, Black Glow, Chili, Nectarine, Vivid Violet, and Tropical Teal.

If you have ever wanted to hop on the Stanley trend but just couldn’t justify the price, now is a great time to finally try out the popular tumbler!