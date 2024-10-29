Everyone pause: It’s officially time for Stanley’s 2024 holiday collection! I know it’s still technically fall, but I am getting so excited for the holidays, and this drop is only encouraging me even more. I can’t wait for the snow, cozy days inside, and gingerbread cookies, but if you need some help getting into the holiday spirit yourself, Stanley has you covered with their holiday Stanley cups and accessories! I can’t think of a better way to get excited for a new season than getting some cute and festive items to go along with the change in temperature. Plus, these new collections have so many different items to choose from as they vary by retailer, so you’ll be sure to find something you love just in time for winter.

Stanley Holiday Sweater Weather Collection

The first of Stanley’s holiday 2024 collection drops is the exclusive Scheels Sweater Weather Collection. This collection is out now online and in Scheels stores. The collection includes four exclusive tumblers in holiday jewel tones like Burnt Amber and Peacock. There are also two printed tumblers — one that’s white with red holiday sweater stitching and another featuring white stitching on a pink cup. They are available in 30-ounce and 40-ounce sizes and sell for $35 and $45, respectively.

Stanley Holiday Ornament Collection

The next drop is the Stanley ornament, which was released on Oct. 27 (but don’t worry, more will be released on Nov. 19). This is a collaboration with Target, meaning you can find these items at a Target store near you or online. The collection includes two miniature Stanley tumblers — one in Strawberry Red Shimmer and the other in Champagne Shimmer. The tumblers have both a keychain ring and ribbon tie, meaning they can function as keychains or ornaments (or both!) this holiday season. Plus, retailing for only $10, they’re the perfect stocking stuffers!

Stanley Holiday Comfort & Joy Collection

The next drop is the Comfort & Joy Collection, which hits the Stanley website on Oct. 29. The drop features 16 products in holiday colors like Pomegranate, Sugar, and Celadon. Each product features gold trim and details. And this drop isn’t just for their typical H2.0 FlowState tumblers — you’ll also find a cross bottle, flip straw tumbler, a wine set, and much more. Prices for these products vary between $13 and $125. Stanley does have a tendency to sell out, so you’ll need to act fast to get this collection!

Stanley Holiday Winter Wonderland Collection

Stanley’s final holiday collection drop is in collaboration with DICK’S Sporting Goods — the Winter Wonderland Collection. These items will be available in DICK’S stores and online starting Nov. 1. The products will be available in icy colors like Dahlia Shimmer and Powder Blue Crush. There are also two design options — geometric and snowflake inspired prints — sure to get you in the winter mood. This drop will include the classic Stanley tumbler as well as their flip straw tumbler, camp mugs, and much more. The prices vary from $20 to $45.

It’s time to start getting excited for the holidays, and what better way to do so than treating yourself to some festive and cute new Stanley cups? With all these drops, you’ll be sure to find a new favorite bottle. Just make sure to act fast before they sell out!