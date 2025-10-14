How Speaking Up For Immigrant Teens Taught Me The Power Of My Voice

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In third grade, I spoke my first paragraph in English. I remember feeling so happy that I hugged my teacher, Ms. Bermea, and even kissed her on the cheek. Never could Ms. Bermea have imagined that her shy student would one day use her voice to advocate on Capitol Hill for Mexican American families like mine.

Living five miles from the Mexico-U.S. border, I’ve had the privilege of growing up in two worlds: playing in the rivers of Allende, Nuevo León, Mexico, while also watching my parents’ enculturation in the United States. These experiences shaped my identity and taught me resilience. But I was also shy and isolated. My parents had left everything in Mexico to give my brother and me opportunities, so I focused solely on academics. However, this changed when I joined the Boys & Girls Club of McAllen, Texas. I began participating in teen volunteer events and discovered a passion for helping others. At 15, I joined my Club’s Think, Learn, Create Change initiative, which led me to begin addressing a leading issue in my community, one dear to my heart.

Many of my neighbors share the same Mexican American identity as me. Uprooting your entire life can be unbelievably stressful, and I know how challenging it can be to adapt to a new language and culture. The mental health challenges faced by immigrant teens in the community stuck out as something I wanted to act upon — so I did.

Working in a group of fellow teens in the area, we conducted our own research, surveyed over 100 people, and created a website listing local mental health resources. We even spoke to an immigration lawyer and Senator Juan Hinojosa to explore ways to equip Texas schools with training to support immigrant students. I’m proud to say that I helped lead these efforts.

Fast-forward to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s annual teen advocacy event in D.C. I stood before 500 Congresspeople — with a voice shakier than my small Chihuahua — to advocate for almost 90 million families like mine who struggle with language barriers, financial hardship, and assimilation. The pressure was on. But then, I remembered why I was there: for the people who have undergone the unimaginable — for those like my family, who had hope for survival and hope for the future. I spoke with passion and truth, and our group was rewarded with a financial investment to continue our work back home. But for me, the real victory was realizing that my voice — the same one I was so nervous to use back in that third-grade classroom — could actually inspire change.

Now, using my voice has become my life’s mission. I used to see myself becoming an engineer, mostly so I could repay my family for all the sacrifices they made for us. But addressing Congress in Washington made me realize how passionate I am about speaking up for those who can’t speak for themselves. Following that experience, I am now determined to pursue a law degree so I can continue to advocate, whether through law, public policy, or politics. At my Club, I’m already leading teen advocacy efforts and hosting a podcast, where I encourage other teens to speak up for causes they care about.

Now, my voice represents my community and my identity. I’m a spokesperson for America’s young people as Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 2025-2026 National Youth of the Year, the highest honor a Club Kid can achieve. The financial support I received from Kohl’s Cares, along with the new car I received from Toyota through this opportunity, has brought me closer to my goal of becoming a future immigration attorney.

Many of us in my generation have causes we care about and are taking steps to support the people and places where we live. For me, it took stepping out of my comfort zone to speak up for the issues that mattered to me most. In doing this, I was able to find my voice and will work toward my dreams to stand up for immigrant communities, and help create policies that enact real and meaningful change. What will you do with your voice?