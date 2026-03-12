In case you haven’t heard, 2026 is the year of becoming the best version of yourself. And with the new trend of admin nights making the rounds on social media, this has become a group activity. (Yay!) Friends are no longer just meeting for parties or movie nights; you can now make mundane things more fun by doing it with your people. Applying to scholarships, getting homework done, or even filing your taxes can now be a fun group activity.

Everything is better when you’re doing it with friends — but you know what can take your admin night up another notch? A killer playlist! Good music for admin night sets the vibe, keeps the energy up, and makes tackling the tedious checklist you’ve been putting off feel like a shared celebration. A thoughtfully curated playlist can keep the momentum going, whether you prefer chill beats for focused work or pumped-up bops for those moments that need extra motivation.

There are plenty of playlists that already exist on pretty much every music streaming service out there, but if you’re looking to create your own specifically for an admin night with friends, here are some great song ideas to help you get started on your admin night playlist.