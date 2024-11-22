This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

ICYMI, we teamed up with La Roche-Posay earlier this year to launch the La Roche-Posay Skin Life-Changers Scholarship, a program aimed at supporting and championing students who are changing lives through their dedication to skin health. Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay is committed to enhancing quality of life through skincare. After receiving countless amazing applications, we’re *so* excited to introduce you to the five winners who will each receive a $10,000 scholarship to put towards their education.

From investigating how the food we eat impacts the skin issues we face to advocating for skin cancer prevention, these five students are proof that a passion for skin health goes beyond beauty — it’s about transforming lives. Get ready to be inspired by the next generation of Skin Life-Changers who are here to create a future where everyone can feel confident and empowered in their own skin!

Photo by Emma M. Emma M. (She/Her) Texas A&M University “The largest organ of the body is delicate, valuable, and also beautiful,” says Emma, a current undergraduate student studying biomedical sciences and nutrition. This belief, along with her experiences with acne and eczema, is what sparked Emma’s interest in the way our gut microbiome can affect our skin. She hopes to use the knowledge she gains throughout her undergraduate studies to “pursue research on the relationship between the integumentary system and digestive system to assess potential cheaper and [more accessible] solutions for skin issues such as eczema, acne, dermatitis, and more.” Armed with her research, this Skin Life-Changer’s ultimate goal is to attend medical school to become a dermatologist who inspires people to care for and love their skin.

Photo by Lauren F. Lauren F. (She/Her) Spelman College “My dedication to skin health is personal,” says Lauren, a skin health advocate and aspiring dermatologist. “I spent years struggling with a skin condition that caused both physical and emotional pain. It was only through the care of a dermatologist that I found relief.” Lauren credits this experience with changing her life and inspiring her to pursue dermatology as a way to give back — and despite being an undergrad, she’s already begun changing lives through skin health. Today, she’s focused on educating, advocating for, and providing care to marginalized communities who often lack access to dermatological care. From learning essential techniques for diagnosing and treating skin conditions to speaking directly with underserved communities about the importance of using sunscreen to prevent skin cancer and maintain overall skin health, this Skin Life-Changer’s mission to make a difference is off to an amazing start.

Photo by Manuela M. Manuela M. (She/Her) Molloy University Manuela was a dedicated Skin Life-Changer long before she became a certified skin cancer educator. At just 17 years old, she joined a volunteer group that helped pediatric cancer patients with limited economic resources in Barranquilla, Colombia. “During this time, I met many kids who were receiving radiotherapy to combat different types of cancer and saw how this treatment damaged not only their skin but also their self-esteem,” she says. It was this experience that helped her realize her mission for the future — to become an oncology pediatric nurse. “My goal as a future nurse,” she explains, “is to bring my knowledge and commitment to children who [need] health services and a compassionate heart.”

Photo by MayaSunshine C. MayaSunshine C. (She/Her) Samuel Merritt University Growing up with severe eczema as a child inspired MayaSunshine to educate others about holistic healing and its impact on skin health. As a nursing student, she understands that our skin can reveal a lot about our health, diet, and environment, making monitoring and treating skin conditions an essential part of patient care. “In my role as a future nurse, I aim to specialize in women’s health [and] integrate research on the benefits of both traditional and modern medicine in skincare,” she explains. By combining these approaches, she hopes to offer solutions that don’t just treat skin issues, but also address root causes like hormonal imbalances and other health conditions. Along with eczema, MayaSunshine’s experiences with PCOS-related skin issues have motivated her to share her skincare journey with the world and promote a holistic view of healthcare that incorporates skin health into overall wellness.

Photo by Nicole P. Nicole P. (She/Her) University of New England As the daughter of a skin cancer survivor, Nicole’s passion for skin health is deeply personal. Fueled by her mother’s diagnosis and experiences, she is committed to advocating for preventive medicine, especially for skin health and skin cancer prevention. Today, she serves as the president of her university’s public health club, where she champions health prevention on campus and in the community. In the future, she hopes to become a dermatological nurse practitioner. “My future goal…is to promote accessible screenings and affordable treatments for precancerous skin conditions,” she says. This Skin Life-Changer also aims to work with legislators to improve access to dermatology services, ensuring skin health is a priority in preventive care.

It’s safe to say that these Skin Life-Changers are on track to transform the skin health field with their knowledge, dedication, and passion — and we’re incredibly proud to be supporting them alongside the La Roche-Posay team!