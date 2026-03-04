5 Seniors Share The 1 Thing They Want To Do Before Graduating

Ever thought about the last thing you want to do as a college student before graduating? For a lot of us, this spring semester of college marks our last and final semester as an undergraduate student. With the ending of a chapter comes a wide mix of emotions. On one hand, graduating from college and seeing all those years dedicated to education being paid off is extremely satisfying and exciting, not to mention the extra layer of being able to start your career and see where life takes you. On the other hand, stepping into adulthood and starting a whole new chapter of your life can be nerve-racking and anxiety-inducing. The final semester of college can both stir up feelings of nervousness and butterflies of excitement.

But, aside from planning your future, you can use your final semester of college to live a little and push yourself to do things you didn’t get to do for the first few years! There’s no better time in your life to let go and do it all. IMO, you should use this semester as an opportunity to live life to the fullest, make new memories, and try new things before you really have to grow up and be an adult. Say yes to going out last-minute on a Thursday night (even if you have an exam the next day). Take the risk and ask that campus cutie to come back to your dorm for the night. Go to the campus events you usually skip out on and embrace your school spirit while you can.

Making a college bucket list is the perfect way to do this — it’s a fun way to keep track of everything you want to experience and keep you accountable (to have fun and live your best life). So, if you’re looking for items to add to yours (or are just feeling a bit curious), here are five bucket list items college seniors have added to their list.

Swim in the campus fountains. 23-year-old Yliana* says that before she graduates from the University of Houston, she hopes to swim in the campus fountains. “I wasn’t able to complete this bucket list item due to the construction on campus,” she says. “I wanted to take my senior graduation pictures in the fountain, keeping the tradition ongoing, but I had to use the statues instead.” Go to a college party. For students who may have spent the last four years grinding out school work, their upcoming graduation may inspire them to let loose a bit before college is over. University of Houston student Riley, 21, wants to be able to go to a campus party before she graduates. “I mainly want to go with friends and enjoy a bit of the college experience,” she says. Go sky-diving. But for some students, campus traditions and college life staples aren’t thrilling enough. 22-year-old Leah* says she’d like to go skydiving before graduating from Texas State University. “I think that it would be a life-changing experience,” she says. “Having the opportunity to jump off a plane and see the world from a different view would be so amazing.” Land an internship in a different state. 21-year-old Sara* said that before graduating, she wants to participate in a fellowship program through the University of Houston’s business school to intern and live in DC for a semester. “I want to be a part of this program since I have experience in finance,” she says. “I want to do something more legal and government-oriented in D.C., so this fellowship would be awesome!” Make new friends. And finally, 21-year-old Nancy* says that before graduating from Texas Southern University, she wants to meet more people and make new connections. “I suffer from crippling anxiety. It has caused me to miss so many life-changing opportunities,” she says. “I haven’t been able to make many new friends because not very many people I encounter exactly have the qualities of what I would consider a good friend, and in general, a good person would have.”

Before the semester ends, take your last moments as a college student to push yourself out of your comfort zone! What’s on your bucket list?

*Names have been changed.