From the moment I met Isabella, I knew it marked the beginning of something very special. But little did I know she’d become a soulmate who I couldn’t imagine my life without.

Our story begins with an icebreaker activity at Rutgers Jewish Xperience, or RJX, a Jewish club on campus. A few rounds into a game of get-to-know-you musical chairs, I sat next to a smiley, curly-haired girl. Amid a brief introduction, I learned that, like me, she is a Russian Jew and a daughter of immigrant parents. Her warm heart was apparent right away, and it was then that I understood the meaning of “love at first sight” — I knew I had to befriend this wonderful human.

Our friendship skipped the surface-level stage as we got really close, really fast. Meeting another Jew has always felt like I could finally breathe when I didn’t even know I was holding my breath, but meeting another Russian Jew fully took my breath away. We bonded over our families’ Russian Jewish traditions and immigrant parents’ mentalities. I quickly learned how kind and loyal she was, and she soon became very familiar with my chronic lateness. (No, really, the very first text I sent to this girl says it all — the first of many similar texts I’ve sent to her in the past three years.)

As we entered another semester together, our RJX adventures continued. Only this time, our Jewish journeys diverged. Originally, we were both secular agnostics; however, Isabella began immersing herself in our faith and developed lasting friendships, deepening her connection to and curiosity for Judaism. Meanwhile, I felt my Jewish light dim. I was stuck in my disconnection from my faith, with no movement forward.

Nonetheless, our friendship continued to inspire my own journey even when I didn’t realize it. Isabella’s beautiful Jewish curls inspired me to embrace my own and wear them with pride. With her newly found faith and resonance with our culture, she pushed me to look deeper within myself and slowly reconnect to Judaism, challenging my beliefs and sharing her wisdom.

Living together this past year has deepened our bond and reignited a Jewish spark in me. From the Jewish gnomes on our windowsill to Isabella’s Shabbos candles on our table, our home became a haven for insightful conversations about our questions, doubts, and meaningful experiences regarding our Jewishness. It’s where I’ve witnessed the countless mitzvahs she so willingly does to make the lives of those around her easier and full of joy. It’s where she listened to my spiels about my very Jewish future, respectfully calling me out for how my current stagnation misaligned with my vision for myself. Her unwavering support of my personal journey is the greatest gift as I immersed myself in a new class, made a new friend, and discovered new meanings of what being Jewish means to me.

We have sat on our couch for hours at a time sharing how we wish to express our Judaism, discussing how we want to raise our kids, and evaluating the pivots and milestones of our journeys. The decorative slogan we hung above our couch — ”How lucky are we” — gained a deeper meaning through every laugh and cry we’ve shared. How lucky are we to have found each other in this wild world to live our lives by each other’s sides? How lucky are we that it was our Jewish culture that brought us together, both taking a step to explore our identities at the right place and right time?

Isabella embodies what it means to be a Jew — a kind-hearted, selfless, and good-to-the-core human who lives a life of reflection, positivity, and greater meaning. She constantly puts her loved ones’ needs above her own and goes above and beyond to ensure their well-being. Her resilient spirit and nurturing soul inspire me every single day, and instill so much pride and gratitude to be able to call her my best friend.