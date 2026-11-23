The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many college students, Thanksgiving break usually means heading home and enjoying a few days away from campus before final exams begin. But for Resident Assistants like me, the holiday break often looks quite different. For the third year in a row, instead of waking up at home, staying in my pajamas all day, and helping my mom in the kitchen, I’ll be spending Thanksgiving Day in the dorms, ready to respond to any situations that arise on campus until five p.m., when I can drive one hour home and catch the final few hours of the holiday. Then, by Sunday afternoon, I’ll be back on campus and on call again, returning to my RA responsibilities before most of the student body returns.

Being an RA has been one of the most rewarding parts of my college experience. From building relationships with my residents to responding to unexpected situations, the position has taught me so much about leadership and responsibility. However, unlike many jobs held by full-time students, when academic breaks arrive, the responsibilities of being an employee don’t disappear. After three years in this position, I’ve come to realize that working through the holidays is an important part of the job — but that doesn’t mean it should come at the expense of my college experience. If universities recognize the importance of giving students time to rest and recharge during breaks, shouldn’t those same considerations extend to the student employees who help keep campuses running? My education, mental well-being, and personal life shouldn’t become secondary just because I have employment responsibilities — and I hope universities can see this and make changes accordingly.

The hardest part has been recognizing how much of my personal life has to revolve around my work schedule, especially during the holidays. Family traditions have become something I have to coordinate around my shifts, meaning visits home are shorter and spending time with my family can feel more like a logistical challenge than an opportunity to reconnect. I’m grateful for the few days I’ll get with my family this Thanksgiving, but I can’t help but think about how different it would be if I didn’t have to plan my time at home around my next on-call shift.

This has caused my social life to suffer as well. With such limited time off, it’s hard to balance catching up with friends and spending time with family. After spending so much of college building relationships and creating memories, it’s frustrating to feel like my work schedule is dictating which experiences I get to be a part of, and I feel like I’m missing out on key student experiences because I have to be an employee.

I’ve also seen how the system of holiday scheduling creates tension between RAs, since almost everyone is trying to secure time away to spend with their families. I’ve experienced this firsthand when a fellow RA offered me $100 to pick up their Thanksgiving shift so they could go home. When student employees feel like they have to pay someone else to take their shift or rely on a coworker to make personal sacrifices, it’s pretty clear that something needs to change.

The timing of Thanksgiving break makes being an RA on call especially challenging, since final exams are right around the corner. For many students, Thanksgiving break is one of the last opportunities to prepare for exams and recharge before the end of the semester. But when work responsibilities extend into that time, it’s hard to find a healthy balance between studying, resting, and fulfilling employment obligations.

To combat all of this, universities should consider more equitable holiday scheduling and more opportunities for student employees to communicate their needs. This could include collecting holiday availability and preferences much earlier on, and scheduling important dates well in advance, while also rotating holiday shifts so that the same people aren’t constantly assigned the less desirable shifts. Holiday shifts shouldn’t simply fall on whoever gets the short end of the stick when shifts are being selected; leadership should make time for open conversations about scheduling concerns rather than leaving it to student employees to negotiate themselves. Yes, we’re employees at the university, but we’re also students, and we deserve the same level of care and support as any other student at the school.

I don’t regret becoming an RA during my freshman year, and I recognize that taking on this position comes with responsibilities. However, I don’t think that wanting to spend Thanksgiving with my family, make memories with my friends, or recharge before finals is asking too much. While working as an RA helps to make college more financially accessible, I don’t want the responsibilities that help me afford to be a college student to take away from the opportunity to actually be a college student. After all, we’re students first, even when our jobs don’t always give us the chance to feel like it.