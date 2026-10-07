How Quitting Greek Life Led Me To The True Sisterhood I Wanted

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was a bright-eyed freshman going into my first year at an SEC school, there was only one thing on my mind: rushing a Greek sorority. I paid the application fee and participated in formal recruitment. I was drawn to the women I talked to during house tours and fell in love with the idea of a Greek sisterhood that would carry into my adult life post-grad. I was also excited about the philanthropy aspect of Greek life and the idea of serving the people of the community I would soon be calling home. At the end of rush, I got a bid from the house I felt most connected with.

I took the Bid Day pictures and met some pretty awesome women who I really connected with. From there, I participated in formal pledging, where I recited my sorority’s creed next to a crowd of my future sisters and received a pin that basically meant I was in it for real. I was so excited to officially start my college career with friendships that would last a lifetime. I saw how excited all the other new members were; I saw how the actives interacted with each other, and I couldn’t wait for that to be me. I pictured socials, formals, matching sweatshirts, and finding my best friends for life. For a while, I tried to convince myself that was exactly what I had found, but it wasn’t.

Courtesy of Morgan Poston

I found out quickly that Greek life was going to be harder for me than it was for others. Coming from a low-income family, the only financial backing I had for my college experience was my part-time cashiering gig. Working 12 hours a week at $14 an hour while balancing a full course load and the pressures of the approaching homecoming season, which Greek life is heavily involved in, just wasn’t going to work for me.

When housing agreements came up, I learned the costs of being an active member, whether I chose to live in the sorority house or not. I saw the numbers at the bottom of the page, and I was immediately terrified. So I negotiated, asked for and received payment extensions, but still, I just couldn’t do it. I formally withdrew from my sorority after only two months. I hadn’t even been initiated.

After I left Greek life, I had this empty feeling, like I was missing a huge part of my college experience. I didn’t really stay connected with the women I had met and was left with very few friends. I spent the spring semester of my freshman year practically isolated. Then, in late May of that year, I heard about LSGR.

The Little Sisters of the Gold Rose is a non-Greek, inclusive organization centered around service and sisterhood at my college. Even though it isn’t a nationally recognized organization like traditional Greek life offers, it sounded like exactly what I had been looking for. I reached out to an active member and asked everything I could about the cost, involvement requirements, and what being a member actually looked like. After a phone call with my mom and some encouragement from her, I sent in my interest form and jumped into the rush process in the fall of my sophomore year.

Courtesy of Morgan Poston

After a few weeks of info sessions, meetings with active members, and team building events, I was invited to activation, aka the ceremony where I officially joined LSGR. And that was just the beginning: About a month later, I got my “big,” giving me someone within the organization I could turn to for advice and support. (Last spring, I got to experience the other side of that relationship when I got my own “little.”) Service also remained a huge part of the experience. Active members complete 15 service hours per semester, and we participate in fundraising for our philanthropy, MizzouThon, a dance marathon that directly benefits the patients at the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital and their families.

Courtesy of Morgan Poston

Between service, sisterhood events, and the friendships I’ve built along the way, I finally found the sense of belonging I had been searching for since my freshman year.

I thought college was supposed to look a certain way. But I realized that finding my people, my true people, matters more than finding the experience I had pictured before I got there. There aren’t Greek letters attached to the friendships I’ve found now. But there is sisterhood — a version of it that finally feels like mine.