If you’ve been on TikTok in the last week, chances are you’ve had your heart broken by an adorable monkey named Punch. The monkey — who lives at the Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan — went viral after his mother and troop rejected him and he found solace in a stuffed orangutan. A video of Punch holding his stuffed animal after running away from the troop grabbed everyone’s attention, and made the internet feel very maternal toward the young monkey. Social media comment sections quickly filled with love and crying emojis. Some users even joked that they would personally step in to take care of Punch.

The internet is feeling pretty sensitive about Punch, and as such, a lot of people are craving their own emotional support plushie. But, getting the same one may be easier said than done. The plushie, originally sold by IKEA, sold out on the company’s website over the weekend. Resellers like eBay have the stuffed animals for sale, but some are going for over $100, a pretty big jump from the $20 that IKEA charged for it.

Luckily, there are still plenty of ways to twin with Punch. Whether you’re looking for something identical to his viral IKEA stuffed animal or just want a comfort buddy on your own, these picks capture the same cuddly and wholesome vibe. Check out some alternatives that will have you hugging your new stuffed bestie.

Viahart Ornaldo The Orangutan Monkey($30) If you’re looking for an orangutan of your own, look no further! This plush is super soft and comes with its own story, so you can fall in love with your stuffed orangutan too. See On Target

Build-A-Bear Smiley Monkey Stuffed Animal ($24) If you’ve been wanting a stuffed animal that looks more like Punch, this adorable plushie could be exactly what you’re looking for. See On Build-A-Bear

World Wildlife Fund Adopt a Baby Orangutan ($60) If the entire Punch endeavor has led you feeling more compelled to support monkeys and other wildlife, then consider adopting a baby orangutan and getting a plushie from the World Wildlife Fund. See On World Wildlife Fund

Smithsonian Plush Orangutan ($24) This stuffed orangutan from the Smithsonian is another great option for anyone wanting something that will emulate Punch’s. See On Smithsonian