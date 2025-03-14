Happy March 14, otherwise known as Pi Day, in celebration of my favorite number, 3.14159 (that’s as far as I can get off the top of my head, don’t judge). In case you didn’t realize, the number for pi is typically abbreviated to 3.14, and because today is March 14, the date reflects the 3/14, making today the celebration of pi! (See, it’s not just a staple number in math class.)

TBH, Pi Day might even be my favorite number-related holiday, maybe only behind May 4 for Star Wars day (May the 4th be with you). And companies must also love the number pi as much as I do, because every year on March 14 there are a ton of food brands (especially pizza and pie companies, naturally) that celebrate the day with awesome deals, typically incorporating the number by making something that costs $3.14. So, if you’re looking to celebrate Pi Day 2025, here are 13 restaurants with deals to satisfy those pie-related cravings all day long.

7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes

Participating locations of these stores (which are all owned by 7-Eleven) will be offering pizzas and quesadillas for $3.14.

Taco Bell

Rewards members can get a Mexican Pizza for $3.14 by ordering through the Taco Bell app.

California Pizza Kitchen

Rewards members will be able to order an Original BBQ Chicken, Pepperoni, or Traditional Cheese pizza for only $3.14 on top of any order more than $25.

DoorDash

DoorDash has promotions going on with a couple different brands, including $6 off of a $30+ order from Pizza Hut and $7 off of $25+ orders from Sbarro.

Papa Johns

Rewards members who order a large or extra large pizza on Pi Day for regular price can get another pizza (of equal or lesser value) for $3.14.

Round Table Pizza

Rewards members will be able to get a personal pizza with one topping for $3.14 when they purchase any large or extra large pizza for regular price.

Burger King

Rewards members can get a free Hershey Pie on top of any order more than $3.14.

Blaze Pizza

For every customer who buys an 11-inch pizza, they can get another 11-inch pizza (of equal or lesser value) for $3.14. Customers who get this deal in store will also receive a code if they are a rewards member for another buy one, get one for $3.14 pizza deal that is valid until the end of March.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Customers who dine in can get a Pizookie for $3.14 after the purchase of one regular priced Pizookie.

Marco’s Pizza

Customers can get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 after the purchase of one regular price large or extra large pizza.

Cicis Pizza

Customers who buy a medium or large pizza can get another of the same size for $3.14. The order can be redeemed online or in person with the code PIDAY.

Perkins American Food Co.

Participating locations are offering customers a free slice of pie with the purchase of an entrée, using a coupon.

Voodoo Doughnut

Rewards members can get two Banana Cream Pie doughnuts for $3.14.