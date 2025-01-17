The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Looking for the perfect gift for a certain someone this Valentine’s Day? Whether you’re shopping for family, friends, a partner, or just a little treat for yourself, everyone deserves a bit of love on such a special day. And while sure, there are the classics: flowers, chocolates, jewelry, maybe some wine, a string quartet, and a candlelit dinner. Why not try something a little different? Like, I don’t know, a V-Day-themed Owala?

Owala, the popular brand that makes water bottle, tumblers, coffee mugs, and pet bowls, is releasing two new Valentine’s Day patterns for its iconic FreeSip bottles in a few different sizes. Full of pink, hearts, and a touch of playfulness, these bottles are just what tumbler-lovers could want for a cute (as well as useful!) gift this Valentine’s Day.

Owala’s first drop is called the Check Me Out, which is a colorway that features a white and pink checkerboard patter along with some hearts, available in both the 32 oz and 24 oz size options. This bundle dropped exclusively on Owala’s website on Jan. 16, and by Jan. 17 they are already on backorder. This means you can still order a Check Me Out bottle, but it won’t get shipped to you for another 10 to 12 weeks — aka, well past Valentine’s Day. So, if you really love the Check Me Out, you could always wait to celebrate Valentine’s Day in April? Or just keep it until V-Day 2026? (Personally, I think it’s cute enough to use year-round!)

If you’re not interested in checking out the Check Me Out, don’t fret — that’s not where Owala’s Valentine’s Day 2025 offerings end. Another V-Day product, a 32 oz, pretty-in-pink FreeSip called the Love Letter will be exclusively sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods starting on Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. EST. If you know your partner isn’t a fan of roses, you can still give them a floral gift just by thanks to the pattern on this bottle. Studded with hearts in a gorgeous deep pink, this bottle just oozes Valentine’s Day romance.