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If you missed out on Target’s Owala x Diet Coke collaboration last year, don’t stress! After last year’s Target-exclusive debut, the beloved collaboration is returning, now with a new retailer in the mix. Owala has once again teamed up with Coca-Cola to bring soda fans another line of Coca-Cola brand-inspired drinkware that is available exclusively on Amazon.

While the 2025 release strictly celebrated Diet Coke, this year’s collection expands its inspiration to include classic Coca-Cola, featuring three new designs (as well as a returning fan-favorite) that are sure to catch the attention of Owala collectors and soda lovers alike.

This year’s collection brings back the classic Diet Coke can-inspired design while introducing three fresh, never-before-seen styles inspired by the iconic Coca-Cola aesthetic. So whether you’re a longtime Coke fan or simply a collector of Owala’s latest releases, there’s something new to add to your tumbler collection.

And the best news? You don’t have to wait for this collection to drop, as it’s available to shop right now, exclusively on Amazon! Each limited-edition tumbler retails for $34.99, making it the perfect addition to your Black Friday shopping cart or an early holiday gift for the Coca-Cola or Owala lover in your life (yes, even if it’s yourself).

Here’s everything you need to know about each item in the collection.

Owala x Coca-Cola Diet Coke Classic (24oz Tumbler) Making a comeback from last year’s Target-exclusive collection, this fan-favorite design features the iconic silver can-inspired look with its bold red script and classic Diet Coke branding, bringing all the nostalgic soda vibes to your everyday water bottle. It’s basically your favorite bubbly pick-me-up, just in Owala form! See On Amazon

Owala x Coca-Cola Classic Coca-Cola (24oz Tumbler) This classic design puts a minimalist twist on an iconic brand, featuring an all-white monochrome look with the recognizable Coca-Cola script embossed across the tumbler. It’s the perfect combination of timeless nostalgia and the clean girl aesthetic, making it a subtle yet stylish addition to your collection. See On Amazon