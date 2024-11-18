The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is so much about Donald Trump winning the election that distresses me — I think anyone who doesn’t support him understands this. But currently, as the country adjusts in the wake of the election results, the one thing I truly can’t get past is the expectation for me to stay friends with the people who helped Trump gain power once again.

In the days since the election, I’ve heard people say things like, “Don’t let politics ruin friendships,” and “We can agree to disagree.” But actually, I don’t agree with that. To me, the Trump campaign’s success signifies that at least half the country refuses to see racism, sexism, xenophobia, felony convictions, and threats to democracy as dealbreakers when it comes to selecting our nation’s leader. It makes me sick, and I can’t stomach being friends with those who clearly see the world so differently from me.

Part of my conviction comes from my profession. As a neuro trauma nurse, I see suffering every day. I take care of people who get hit by cars and then are carelessly thrown off like they are just a bug on their windshield, people who get shot by their boyfriends, people who do nothing at all but their brain just decides to bleed. I want to do anything I can to take away this suffering — it’s why I went through four years of studying, stress, and hard work to earn my degree. So it pains me to know that the results of the 2024 presidential election is causing even more suffering for so many people.

Even aside from the real medical crises like the stripping of reproductive rights and Trump’s mishandling of the COVID crisis during his first term, the hateful rhetoric spewed by Trump’s inner circle and many MAGA supporters is hurtful to so many people — some of the same people I am duty-bound to provide care for. I think about my patients who are undocumented, or those who are members of the LGBTQ+ community. These marginalized individuals deserve to be treated the same as anyone else, but they are terrified for their futures. I do not want someone in my life who can turn a blind eye to this suffering.

This is especially true for my fellow nurses. In nursing school, I met the most amazing group of girls with whom I experienced the most stressful but wonderful time of my life. I thought they would be in my life forever, but some of them support Trump — and I cannot stand for that. When we became nurses, we vowed to do no harm. In my opinion, voting for Trump goes against that vow. Because you know what? What you permit is what you promote. I don’t care if someone chose Trump solely because they think he’ll improve the economy, because they still made a choice to be OK with everything else he has said and done. As a nurse, how can you say you want to care for all, but accept someone who is a symbol for so much hate?

There is enough suffering in this world. I will not allow people in life who have encouraged it by voting Trump into office. Because this is not just about politics, it’s personal. And anyone who can’t see that (or refuses to) only proves my point.