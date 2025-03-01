The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ramadan has always been my favorite time of the year, a time filled with warmth, family, and spirituality. Back home in Morocco, Ramadan feels like a festival; one that families prepare for months ahead of time, with tables overflowing with delicious food and homes buzzing with the excitement of being together. However, my first Ramadan abroad at Richmond American University London was a completely different experience. Suddenly, I found myself in a new country, far from that familiar comfort, attempting to navigate this holy month on my own.

My first year away was exciting, but when Ramadan came, I felt a bit out of place. Cooking had never been my forte, and without my family’s large Iftar gatherings, I either broke my fast with friends by simply eating whatever they were having or spent too much on Uber Eats. I longed for the familiar scents of home-cooked meals wafting through the house, the sound of dishes clattering as everyone rushed to prepare the table before Maghrib (one of our daily prayers), and the unspoken comfort of sharing that moment with my loved ones.

However, as the days went by, I realized I could adapt. I began searching for simple recipes, purchasing my own ingredients, and preparing small meals. And although the meals weren’t perfect — and some dishes turned out better than others — it was something I could claim as my own. I started inviting friends over, creating a sense of togetherness that made Iftar feel special once again.

Balancing university life with my prayers was another challenge. However, I found that organization and preparation helped me figure it out. As a non-hijabi, I carried a prayer outfit and mat, ensuring I never missed a prayer just because I wasn’t at home. Duhr and Asr’s prayers were easier to manage once I located quiet spaces on campus — sometimes a prayer room, sometimes an empty common area — and although praying in unfamiliar surroundings initially felt intimidating, I reminded myself that this was something to be proud of, not something to hide.

Of course, fasting left me feeling drained amid my busy university life. I quickly discovered that dates were my best friends during Ramadan — not only was it Sunnah to break my fast with them, but they provided the quick energy boost I needed, especially during busy days filled with back-to-back classes. Suhoor, the pre-dawn meal you can eat right before fasting begins, became a vital part of my routine. I opted for light but filling options: fruit, granola, yogurt, and, of course, my essential coffee. Having caffeine at suhoor not only helped me avoid cravings later in the day, but also helped me stay awake a little longer afterward to do some light stretching, yoga, university work, or other small tasks to make my mornings flow more smoothly and add even more productivity to my days.

What truly made observing Ramadan abroad feel meaningful was shifting my perspective. Ramadan encompasses more than simply refraining from food and water — it’s about faith, forgiveness, and positivity. During this time, I aimed to be more mindful: giving to those in need, staying connected with family despite the distance, reading at least one page of the Quran each day, and performing small acts of kindness. Richmond University’s diverse community also contributed to this. Meeting other Muslim students, sharing our experiences, and breaking fast together reminded me that I wasn’t alone on this journey.

Then came Eid, which marks the end of Ramadan. Celebrating Eid away from home was bittersweet. I missed dressing up with my family, the early morning Eid prayers together, and the joyful chaos of visiting relatives. However, I refused to allow distance to diminish my joy. I donned my traditional attire, shared my culture with friends, and sought small ways to celebrate. Even though Eid wasn’t widely recognized around me, it remained mine to enjoy.

All in all, observing Ramadan abroad certainly posed its challenges, but it also taught me resilience. It compelled me to establish new traditions, treasure the company of friends, and remain steadfast in my faith even when I felt isolated. I learned to embrace unfamiliarity, find comfort in small moments, and maximize this sacred month despite being away from home. Ultimately, I came to understand that regardless of my location, Ramadan would always hold a special place in my heart.

With the next Ramadan now upon me, I feel ready to challenge myself even more, deepen my faith, and fully embrace the habits and spirituality that make Ramadan so special — because while it took some time to get used to, once I discovered my rhythm, my new ways of observing Ramadan abroad feel less like a struggle and more like a blessing.