NYT Games Is Giving Away Free Matcha To Celebrate 1,000 Connections

Like many other college students, I am obsessed with playing NYT Games, the collection of digital brain teasers and puzzles by The New York Times. While you’re used to seeing the Wordle on a classmate’s screen during a particularly boring lecture or your group chat is filled with Spelling Bee results on a daily basis, you likely have experience with at least one of the NYT Games. But this week, it’s the Connections puzzle that takes the spotlight.

For those who haven’t played Connections yet, the puzzle is a word game that challenges players to sort 16 different words into four groups, with each group sharing a common theme. Players who have signed in to play the game via their New York Times account have the opportunity to earn badges, rewarding players for their progress and for playing on a specific date. And the brain teaser hasn’t just found its way into the minds of its dedicated players; it’s also part of the cultural zeitgeist. Every day, players take to social media to vent about the tricky (and sometimes ridiculous) combinations the puzzle creators come up with.

In honor of all the excitement and frustration brought on by this game, on March 7, NYT Games is celebrating the 1,000th Connections puzzle — and doing so with a fun partnership all week long: From March 2 to March 7, Matchaful will be featuring a Connections-themed drink at all NYC locations. The best part? It’s free!

In order for Connections fans to earn their free matcha, players simply need to go to a Matchaful NYC location from 8 to 11 a.m. EST and show that they’ve played the day’s Connections. From there, they will receive their complimentary Connections-themed drink (because of course there has to be a ~connection~ between the puzzle and the matcha giveaway). Each layer of the drink corresponds to the colors of a solved Connections puzzle: purple (purple sweet potato, taro, maple, and coconut milk), blue (blue spirulina, maple, and almond cream), green (grape, Matchaful’s 3g Kiwami Super Ceremonial Matcha, and almond cream), and yellow (pineapple and maple).

So, Connections fans and matcha lovers in New York, set your alarms and mark your calendars to make sure you don’t miss out. But if you don’t live in NYC, don’t worry — there’s still a way to celebrate! All Connections players who solve the 1,000th puzzle on March 7 will earn the 1,000th Puzzle Challenge Badge, and players who have completed a total of 1,000 Connections puzzles will receive the 1,000 Connections Badge. If you’re a diehard Connections fan (like I know many are), this might be almost as good as the free matcha.