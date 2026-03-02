Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
connections matcha
connections matcha
NYT Games; Matchaful
Life > Experiences

NYT Games Is Giving Away Free Matcha To Celebrate 1,000 Connections

Like many other college students, I am obsessed with playing NYT Games, the collection of digital brain teasers and puzzles by The New York Times. While you’re used to seeing the Wordle on a classmate’s screen during a particularly boring lecture or your group chat is filled with Spelling Bee results on a daily basis, you likely have experience with at least one of the NYT Games. But this week, it’s the Connections puzzle that takes the spotlight. 

For those who haven’t played Connections yet, the puzzle is a word game that challenges players to sort 16 different words into four groups, with each group sharing a common theme. Players who have signed in to play the game via their New York Times account have the opportunity to earn badges, rewarding players for their progress and for playing on a specific date. And the brain teaser hasn’t just found its way into the minds of its dedicated players; it’s also part of the cultural zeitgeist. Every day, players take to social media to vent about the tricky (and sometimes ridiculous) combinations the puzzle creators come up with. 

In honor of all the excitement and frustration brought on by this game, on March 7, NYT Games is celebrating the 1,000th Connections puzzle — and doing so with a fun partnership all week long: From March 2 to March 7, Matchaful will be featuring a Connections-themed drink at all NYC locations. The best part? It’s free!

@peacockbobby

#connections #wordle #nytgames #nytconnections

♬ original sound – Bobby Peacock – Bobby Peacock

In order for Connections fans to earn their free matcha, players simply need to go to a Matchaful NYC location from 8 to 11 a.m. EST and show that they’ve played the day’s Connections. From there, they will receive their complimentary Connections-themed drink (because of course there has to be a ~connection~ between the puzzle and the matcha giveaway). Each layer of the drink corresponds to the colors of a solved Connections puzzle: purple (purple sweet potato, taro, maple, and coconut milk), blue (blue spirulina, maple, and almond cream), green (grape, Matchaful’s 3g Kiwami Super Ceremonial Matcha, and almond cream), and yellow (pineapple and maple). 

So, Connections fans and matcha lovers in New York, set your alarms and mark your calendars to make sure you don’t miss out. But if you don’t live in NYC, don’t worry — there’s still a way to celebrate! All Connections players who solve the 1,000th puzzle on March 7 will earn the 1,000th Puzzle Challenge Badge, and players who have completed a total of 1,000 Connections puzzles will receive the 1,000 Connections Badge. If you’re a diehard Connections fan (like I know many are), this might be almost as good as the free matcha.

Grace Khan

Merrimack '27

Grace Khan is a National Writer for Her Campus, as well as a member of the Merrimack College chapter of Her Campus. While double majoring in Secondary Education and English, she is involved in the Merrimack College Honors Program, the Kappa Omicron Chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha, and Merrimack’s Panhellenic Council.
Grace writes about culture and politics, as well as the larger impact they have on the way she experiences the world as a woman. She hopes to make an impact through her writing through well-researched informational articles as well as meaningful storytelling. If she’s not writing for HerCampus, she can be found reading, researching for her next article, doing Pilates, and driving to and from campus.