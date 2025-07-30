Want BOGO Half-Off Noodles? Head To Noodles & Company Dressed As Your Fave Duo

Justin and Hailey Bieber. Spongebob and Patrick. Tia and Tamera. Galinda and Elphaba. There are plenty of iconic duos out there in the world — why not dress up as a pair so you can get some buy one, get one 50% off noodles? Seems like an easy yes if you ask me. On Aug. 16, Noodles & Company will hold its Dress As A Duo Day in participating locations to celebrate its new menu launch — the Delicious Duos.

What are the Delicious Duos, you ask? Well, Noodles & Company (and survey platform Pollfish) found in a recent survey they conducted that nearly half of their 600 respondents prefer eating a small entrée with a side instead of one big meal. So, Noodles & Company created plates that give you the best of both worlds — a noodle or mac bowl with an added protein, plus a side. Want Pad Thai and Caesar Salad? You got it. Pulled Pork BBQ Mac & Cheese and Lemon Parmesan Broccoli? Say no more. Basil Pesto Cavatappi with some Chicken Noodle Soup? Consider it done. The Delicious Duos are a great way to try a bunch of options at once, without having to sacrifice price, since the Delicious Duos start at just $9.95.

If all of that goodness wasn’t enough for you to stop into your local Noodles & Company, the brand’s upcoming Dress As A Duo Day might convince you. On Aug. 16, the brand is celebrating the new Delicious Duos by inviting customers to their local Noodles & Company dressed as their favorite duo. When you do, Noodles & Company will give you a buy one, get one 50% off Delicious Duos deal.

So grab your bestie, your SO, literally whoever your consider your sidekick, and head to your closest shop on Aug. 16. As busy college students, any money saved on a quick meal is a big win. Plus, if you take a pic of your duo-inspired look and tag @noodlescompany on social, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a gift card toward your next visit.

If you’re all about a good deal, you might as well join Noodles Rewards for even more savings, too. You can sign up for free on the Noodles app or at noodles.com/rewards, and as a new member, you’ll cash in on a free entrée after your first purchase of $10 or more. As part of the program, you’ll also earn points for every dollar you spend, get a birthday reward, unlock exclusive offers personalized to your taste, and get early access to new menu items. Count me in.

Now, if you need me, I’ll be searching for Mike and Eleven costumes online. See you on Aug. 16!